Tovar hits 3-run homer, Gomber wins third straight start as the Rockies beat the Giants 5-2

This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Wembanyama — Spears
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
Texas gunman gets 90 life sentences
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US sending cluster munitions
Britain's Andy Murray leaves the court after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon
Sports

Tovar hits 3-run homer, Gomber wins third straight start as the Rockies beat the Giants 5-2

Colorado Rockies Austin Gomber throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
1 of 9 | 

Colorado Rockies Austin Gomber throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Francisco Giants' Austin Slater is tagged out at home plate by Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Díaz (35) during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in San Francisco. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)
2 of 9 | 

San Francisco Giants’ Austin Slater is tagged out at home plate by Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Díaz (35) during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in San Francisco. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz holds the ball after tagging out San Francisco Giants' Austin Slater (13) during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
3 of 9 | 

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz holds the ball after tagging out San Francisco Giants’ Austin Slater (13) during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz tags out San Francisco Giants' Austin Slater (13) at home plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
4 of 9 | 

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz tags out San Francisco Giants’ Austin Slater (13) at home plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Francisco Giants Brandon Crawford follows through on a two-run home run against Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
5 of 9 | 

San Francisco Giants Brandon Crawford follows through on a two-run home run against Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Francisco Giants' Casey Schmitt, right, congratulates Brandon Crawford, who hit a two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies duirng the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
6 of 9 | 

San Francisco Giants’ Casey Schmitt, right, congratulates Brandon Crawford, who hit a two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies duirng the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Francisco Giants' Luis Matos leaps to catch a fly by hit by Colorado Rockies' Brenton Doyle during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in San Francisco. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)
7 of 9 | 

San Francisco Giants’ Luis Matos leaps to catch a fly by hit by Colorado Rockies’ Brenton Doyle during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in San Francisco. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford hits a two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
8 of 9 | 

San Francisco Giants’ Brandon Crawford hits a two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Colorado Rockies' Austin Gomber pitches to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
9 of 9 | 

Colorado Rockies’ Austin Gomber pitches to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JANIE McCAULEY
 
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Austin Gomber watches in awe as 21-year-old Ezequiel Tovar continues to dazzle day after day.

Tovar hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh to help Gomber win his third straight start, and the Colorado Rockies ended an 11-game losing streak to San Francisco by beating the Giants 5-2 on Friday night.

“That’s huge. He’s special man,” Gomber said. “Sometimes when we’re at home and I see his birthday on the scoreboard I remember how young he is.”

Other news
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. (88) celebrates with teammate Eloy Jimenez (74) after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Luis Robert Jr. hits 26th homer, White Sox rally past Cardinals 8-7 after Montgomery hurt
All-Star Luis Robert Jr. tied the game with his 26th homer of the season, and the Chicago White Sox rallied past St.
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, July 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wiemer, Adames, Burnes carry Brewers to 7-3 win over NL Central-leading Reds
Joey Wiemer and Willy Adames hit two-run homers and Corbin Burnes allowed just three hits in six innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the division-leading Cincinnati Reds 7-3 in an matchup of the NL Central’s top teams.
Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn strikes out during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Orioles top Twins 3-1 on double in 10th by Urías, Bautista’s relief and Mullins’ big catch
Ramón Urías drove in the automatic runner for Baltimore with a first-pitch double off Minnesota closer Jhoan Duran in the 10th inning as the Orioles outlasted the Twins 3-1.
Seattle Mariners' Mike Ford (20) and Kolten Wong (16) celebrate after scoring on a single by Julio Rodriguez against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Luis Castillo throws 7 strong innings, Mike Ford clears bases in 9-run 4th, Mariners pound Astros
Luis Castillo threw seven strong innings, Mike Ford had a bases-clearing double during a nine-run fourth for Seattle, and the Mariners beat the Houston Astros 10-1.

Tovar connected off Tyler Rogers for his ninth homer, batting leadoff for just the second time in his career after previously doing so June 25 against the Angels. Taylor Rogers (4-3) was the loser.

Tovar is a new father playing his first full major league season. He smiled and joked how, “I guess I’m a little old.”

“I’m try to have fun every day,” he said through an interpreter. “Like they say it’s a kid’s game. I treat it that way. My mom always tells me to go out there and have fun and that’s what I try to do.”

Center fielder Brenton Doyle corralled a shallow fly in the sixth with runners on the corners and threw out Austin Slater at home to save a run, sending Gomber into celebration mode.

Brandon Crawford hit a tying two-run homer in the sixth for his first since April 29 against the Padres in Mexico City — and the NL-leading 20th surrendered by Gomber (7-7), who allowed just those two runs on five hits over six innings. Crawford has 28 career homers against Colorado.

Ryan McMahon hit a two-run homer in the first as Colorado snapped a four-game skid and 10-game road losing streak. After Jake Bird and Justin Lawrence each pitched a scoreless inning of relief, Daniel Bard finished for his first save.

They Rockies hadn’t beaten the Giants since a walkoff victory last Aug. 20 — the second-longest winning streak for either of the clubs ever facing each other.

Kris Bryant faced the Giants for the first time since spending the second half of the 2021 season with San Francisco to help the club win a franchise-record 107 games and the NL West.

Bryant singled up the middle on the seventh pitch he saw from Ross Stripling with one out in the first.

Stripling was done after 3 2/3 innings in his second start and third outing overall since missing more than a month with a lower back strain. Facing the Rockies for the first time since Aug. 23, 2020, with the Dodgers he struck out three and didn’t walk a batter.

The Giants swept a three-game set from June 6-8 at Coors Field, and Colorado has gone 5-15 in San Francisco’s waterfront ballpark since 2021 getting outscored 103-56.

PANDA RETURNS

Pablo Sandoval received a rousing standing ovation when announced before the bottom of the third. He is in town for a signing event Saturday. He was thrilled to be back in the ballpark for a night and reflected on the every-other-year World Series titles the Giants captured in 2010, ‘12 and ’14.

He’s taking a break from baseball for now and is in a positive place, but hasn’t formally retired.

“I’m good, I’m sleeping good, my body and my mental health,” he said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: LHP Brent Suter (right oblique strain) and RHP Antonio Senzatela (sprained pitching elbow) will throw bullpen sessions Saturday. ... LHP Kyle Freeland’s decrease in velocity isn’t considered to be from anything physical and manager Bud Black expressed no concerns.

Giants: Top prospect LHP Kyle Harrison, who had been in the big league plans for sometime in 2023, suffered a moderate right hamstring strain Wednesday while training between starts and won’t participate in the Futures Game. ... President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said the hope is that 2B Thairo Estrada — expected to be sidelined 4 to 6 weeks after being hit by a pitch Sunday — might be ready to return from a fractured left hand not too long after the All-Star break but it’s hard to know for sure until he picks up a bat again. ... RHP John Brebbia (right lat strain) is slated to begin a throwing program next week. ... RHP Anthony DeSclafani, dealing with fatigue in his throwing shoulder, is set to pitch a bullpen Saturday.

UP NEXT

RHP Connor Seabold (1-5, 6.62 ERA) will try to snap a three-start losing streak in which he has allowed 21 earned runs over 13 innings with eight homers. RHP Ryan Walker (2-0, 2.57) starts for San Francisco.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports