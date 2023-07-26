Meneses’ 3-run HR highlights a 4-run eighth inning as the Nationals rally to beat the Rockies 6-5

FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - Tavistock founder Joe Lewis stands on the 18th green after the second day of the Tavistock Cup golf tournament in Windermere, Fla., March 15, 2011. British billionaire and Tottenham soccer team owner Joe Lewis has been indicted in the U.S. on charges of slipping confidential business information to people ranging from his romantic partners to his private pilots, prosecutors said Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Tottenham owner charged
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 25, blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give the administration time to appeal. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Judge blocks Biden’s asylum policy
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo the logo for Alphabet appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Alphabet reports earnings on Tuesday July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Google Q2 earnings
Sports

Meneses’ 3-run HR highlights a 4-run eighth inning as the Nationals rally to beat the Rockies 6-5

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Trevor Williams throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
1 of 8 | 

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Trevor Williams throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
2 of 8 | 

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber throws during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon is tagged out at second base by Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams after McMahon hit a single and tried to reach second during the first inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
3 of 8 | 

Colorado Rockies’ Ryan McMahon is tagged out at second base by Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams after McMahon hit a single and tried to reach second during the first inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (14) fields a ball bare-handed and throws to first base for the out on Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams during the third inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
4 of 8 | 

Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (14) fields a ball bare-handed and throws to first base for the out on Washington Nationals’ CJ Abrams during the third inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington Nationals' Stone Garrett is out at home on the tag by Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz during the second inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
5 of 8 | 

Washington Nationals’ Stone Garrett is out at home on the tag by Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz during the second inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Colorado Rockies left fielder Nolan Jones lets a ball bounce off the outfield wall hit by Washington Nationals designated hitter Joey Meneses for a double during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
6 of 8 | 

Colorado Rockies left fielder Nolan Jones lets a ball bounce off the outfield wall hit by Washington Nationals designated hitter Joey Meneses for a double during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Colorado Rockies players avoid the rain in the dugout during a rain delay in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
7 of 8 | 

Colorado Rockies players avoid the rain in the dugout during a rain delay in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
The grounds crew covers the field with a tarp during a rail delay in the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
8 of 8 | 

The grounds crew covers the field with a tarp during a rail delay in the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By HARVEY VALENTINE
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joey Meneses’ three-run homer highlighted a four-run eighth inning and the Washington Nationals rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Tuesday night.

The game was delayed nearly 90 minutes before the first pitch due to inclement weather in the area, and halted for 51 minutes by rain with one out in the top of the seventh inning.

Washington was trailing 5-2 when CJ Abrams led off the eighth with a single against Justin Lawrence (3-4) and stole second. Lane Thomas reached on an error by third baseman Ryan McMahon and Jeimer Candelario doubled to right center, scoring Abrams. Meneses followed with a homer to left field, his seventh of the season.

Other news
Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant watches his two-run home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Rockies place outfielder Kris Bryant on 10-day injured list with fractured finger
The Colorado Rockies placed outfielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list with a fractured left index finger. The team said the move is retroactive to Saturday.
Colorado Rockies' Alan Trejo (13) celebrates with teammates after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday, July 24, 2023, in Washington (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Jones homers and Trejo has 4 hits as the Rockies beat the Nationals 10-6
Nolan Jones hit a two-run homer, Alan Trejo had a double and three singles, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 10-6.
FILE - Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Pierce Johnson throws in the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Denver. The NL-leading Atlanta Braves traded for a pair of relievers Monday, July 24, acquiring right-hander Pierce Johnson from Colorado and lefty Taylor Hearn from Texas. The moves could help Atlanta (64-34) fortify its bullpen for the final two months of the season.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Braves land relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with Rockies and Rangers
The NL-leading Atlanta Braves traded for a pair of relievers, acquiring right-hander Pierce Johnson from Colorado and lefty Taylor Hearn from Texas.
Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez (3) flips his bat after hitting the go ahead run to win the game in the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Miami. The Marlins defeated the Rockies 3-2. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Arraez’s RBI single in the 10th helps Marlins end 8-game slide with a 3-2 victory over the Rockies
Luis Arraez singled home the winning run with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins ended an eight-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Meneses added a double and a single, finishing 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Stone Garrett hit a solo homer in the seventh inning for Washington.

Jose A. Ferrer (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 innings and earned his first major league victory, and Kyle Finnegan worked the ninth for his 14th save.

Ezequiel Tovar homered, and Elias Diaz had three hits and two RBIs for the Rockies.

Colorado starter Austin Gomber allowed six hits and an unearned run while striking out five without a walk over six innings. In his past six starts, the 29-year-old left-hander is 4-1 with a 3.00 ERA and has struck out 22 batters and walked two.

Washington starter Trevor Williams gave up four runs on nine hits over six innings, retiring the last nine batters he faced.

The Rockies took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI-double by Michael Toglia and a run-scoring single by Alan Trejo.

Washington got one back on Riley Adam’s two-out double to left in the bottom half.

Tovar led off the third with his 10th homer of the season, and Diaz added an RBI-single later in the inning to make it 4-1.

Garrett’s homer made it 4-2 in the seventh, and Diaz’s RBI single in the eighth increased the lead to 5-2.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: OF Kris Bryant (fractured left index finger), who was hit by a pitch on Saturday, was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to July 22. … 1B CJ Cron (back muscle spasms) took batting practice and remains day to day. … LHP Kyle Freeland threw a simulated game Tuesday and could return Friday against the Oakland Athletics.

Nationals: RF Lane Thomas was in the starting lineup. He had left Monday’s game in the eighth inning after getting hit by a pitch on his left knee.

ROSTER MOVES

Rockies: Recalled infielder Elehuris Montero and RHP Riley Pint from Triple-A Albuquerque. RHP Karl Kauffmann, who earned his first major league win Monday, was optioned to Albuquerque.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Peter Lambert (2-1, 5.49) makes his 17th appearance of the season and third start.

Nationals: Rookie RHP Jake Irvin (3-5, 4.87) struck out a career-high nine batters in his last start, a win against the Giants.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports