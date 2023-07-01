People run away during clashes with police in the center of Lyon, central France, Friday, June 30, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. Writing on wall reads in French "Justice for Nahel" (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Sports

Tovar homers, extends his hitting streak to 13 games to help Rockies beat Tigers 8-5

Colorado Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar is congratulated as he returns to the dugout after a three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
1 of 5 | 

Colorado Rockies’ Ezequiel Tovar is congratulated as he returns to the dugout after a three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Colorado Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar watches his three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
2 of 5 | 

Colorado Rockies’ Ezequiel Tovar watches his three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit Tigers' Andy Ibanez runs the bases on a two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
3 of 5 | 

Detroit Tigers’ Andy Ibanez runs the bases on a two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Colorado Rockies pitcher Pierce Johnson works against the Detroit Tigers during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
4 of 5 | 

Colorado Rockies pitcher Pierce Johnson works against the Detroit Tigers during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera watches the ball after fouling it off against the Colorado Rockies during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
5 of 5 | 

Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera watches the ball after fouling it off against the Colorado Rockies during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JACK MAGRUDER
 
DENVER (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar hit a three-run homer and extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games to help the Colorado Rockies beat the Detroit Tigers 8-5 on Friday night.

Tovar hit his eighth homer on a first-pitch off-speed pitch from Chasen Shreve for an 8-3 lead in the sixth inning, and the shortstop also singled in a five-run second for a 5-0 lead.

“Ever since the minor leagues, it’s something I always take pride in ... if the see that first pitch and I think it is a good ball to swing at, I’m going to be aggressive,” Tovar said. “That’s part of my game, and that’s not going to change. I talked to the hitting coaches before that at-bat, and they said there were a lot of breaking balls. That was my approach. Sitting on one, and I got a good one.”

Left-hander Austin Gomber (6-7) gave up three runs (two earned) and six singles in seven innings, with a season-high seven strikeouts and one walk.

Gomber, who entered with a 7.01 ERA, has the only three wins by a Colorado starting pitcher since May 14, a span of 43 games. He is 2-0 in four career starts against Detroit.

“My fastball command was better than it has been,” Gomber said. “Really, just got strike one a lot early on. That kind of set the pace for the rest of the game. After that, I got some early outs because they respected that I was going to be in the zone.”

Miguel Cabrera had his 3,123rd hit, a run-scoring single in a two-run fourth inning that cut the Colorado lead to 5-3, and Andy Ibanez hit a two-run homer off reliever Jake Bird that cut it to 8-5 in the eighth.

Pierce Johnson pitched the ninth for his 13th save.

The Rockies had lost three of five, a stretch in which they were outscored 55-17.

Tovar is hitting .358 during his hitting streak and has hit safely in 26 of his last 29 games. His homer total is sixth among NL rookies and his 39 RBIs are third.

“If you were telling me on June 30 that he would be where he is now, I would say ‘Man that would be awesome,’” manager Bud Black said. “And here he is. So I’m saying it’s awesome.”

The first six Rockies reached base in the second for a 5-0 lead off Michael Lorenzen (2-6), who has lost his last four decisions. C.J. Cron, Nolan Jones and Tovar singled to load the bases. Former Tiger Harold Castro singled in two runs and the Rockies reloaded the bases when third baseman Ibanez missed the bag while trying to cover on a potential force out.

Jurickson Profar followed with a two-run single, and the fifth run scored when Kris Bryant grounded into a double play. Bryant was 0 for 4 in his first game since May 30 while returning from a left heel injury.

Jake Marisnick singled, stole second, went to third on catcher Elias Diaz’s throwing error and scored on a groundout for the Tigers in the third inning before they closed to 5-3 with a two-run fourth. Javier Baez and Jake Rogers singled before Cabrera singled to drive in Baez. Rogers scored on a wild pitch, but Gomber retired the final three batters of the inning to strand two.

“All four pitches were working,” manager Bud Black said of Gomber. “Efficient. Good stuff. Really solid outing. He’s been reliable.”

The Tigers did not have another hit until Spencer Torkelson’s leadoff single in the eighth.

LONG TRIP

The Tigers’ flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Denver on Thursday afternoon was diverted to Colorado Springs, 60 miles south, because of a hail storm in Denver. They arrived about five hours later than scheduled.

TRAINERS ROOM

Tigers: RHP Reese Olson (knee contusion) is to throw a bullpen session in Denver before the Tigers determine his next start. … LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (left index finger) gave up three hits and struck out four in 4 1/3 scoreless innings at Triple-A Toledo on Thursday. … OF Akil Baddoo (quad strain) ran the bases with Toledo on Friday and is expected to play games over the weekend if cleared.

Rockies: 2B Brendon Rodgers (left shoulder) hit in the indoor cages for the second time Friday was expected to take batting practice on the field Saturday, a first since undergoing labrum surgery in spring training. … C Jorge Alfaro was designated for assignment when Bryant was activated. … RHP Matt Carasiti (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the injured list Friday and LHP Ty Blach was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque.

UP NEXT

Neither team had announced a starter for the second game of a three-game set Saturday. Detroit plans a bullpen game.

------

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP--Sports

