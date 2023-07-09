FILE - A view of the main entrance to the headquarters of the publicly funded BBC in London, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Senior British politicians on Sunday, July 9, 2023 called on the BBC to rapidly investigate a complaint that a leading presenter paid a teenager for explicit photos. The publicly funded national broadcaster is under pressure after The Sun newspaper reported allegations that the male presenter gave a youth 35,000 pounds ($45,000) starting in 2020 when the young person was 17. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
Trinity Rodman scores two second-half goals, US beats Wales 2-0 heading into Women’s World Cup

By JANIE McCAULEY
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rising star Trinity Rodman scored for U.S. in the 76th minute and again in the 88th, and the Americans finally capitalized on their many offensive chances to beat Wales 2-0 on Sunday in a final tuneup for the Women’s World Cup.

First, Rodman broke up a scoreless tie when she one-touched a pass from Sophia Smith then later emphatically delivered again to provide a glimpse of Americans’ youth movement headed Down Under this month.

Smith corralled a pretty ball from Lynn Williams — who subbed in during the 64th minute — sent from the center circle and raced past her defender on the left side to find a charging Rodman for the initial goal.

Other news
Zambian players celebrate after scoring their side's second goal during the women's international soccer match between Germany and Zambia at Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer in Furth, Germany, Friday July 7, 2023. (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP)
Coach of Zambia Women’s World Cup team accused of sexual misconduct, report claims
A report in The Guardian newspaper says the coach of the Zambia team preparing to make its debut at the Women’s World Cup has been accused of sexual misconduct and the case was referred to world body FIFA last year for investigation.
FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Megan Rapinoe says she’ll retire after the NWSL season and her 4th World Cup
U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe is ready to retire after an illustrious career in which she won an Olympic gold medal, two World Cups and never shied away from using her platform to spotlight social issues.
Zambian players celebrate after scoring their side's second goal during the women's international soccer match between Germany and Zambia at Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer in Furth, Germany, Friday July 7, 2023. (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP)
Banda answers Popp in 112th minute for Zambia to beat Germany 3-2 in Women’s World Cup warmup
Zambia captain Barbra Banda has scored in the 12th minute of injury time to negate Alexandra Popp’s equalizer two minutes before and deal Germany a 3-2 defeat in their last game before the Women’s World Cup.
FILE - United States' Alex Morgan in action during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Ireland Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan selected US captains ahead of the Women’s World Cup
Forward Alex Morgan and midfielder Lindsey Horan were selected co-captains of the U.S. national team headed to the Women’s World Cup.

Rodman, the highly touted 21-year-old forward, set up her own shot the next time. She entered for Alex Morgan to begin the second half.

Rodman doubled her number of goals for the U.S. to give her four over 18 matches for the Americans — and she even had another chance on a header in the 74th. The U.S. hardly looked in sync for much of the afternoon less than two weeks from the World Cup opener but the backups brought some new energy.

U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski is mixing and matching lineups featuring veterans and unproven new talent on the 23-woman World Cup roster with nine returners from the 2019 World Cup champion team and 14 players making their debut on the biggest world stage.

Alana Cook nearly found the net on a header in the 68th minute that Wales forward Kayleigh Green headed away near the post and Sofia Huerta had a nice look in the 73rd minute.

Alyssa Thompson missed from just outside the penalty box in the 61st minute — so it was a game of missed chances on a picture-perfect Bay Area afternoon for the sold-out friendly match that had its share of physical moments and hard hits.

The Americans’ best opportunity early was a header by Lindsey Horan from the middle of the 18-yard box in the 11th minute stopped by goalkeeper Olivia Clark. Ashley Sanchez took a header shot late in the first half off a free kick.

A scrappy Wales team fought on its defensive end to limit the Americans’ chances for open looks at the net. But the Welsh didn’t manage their first shot until the 74th minute on an attempt by Hannah Cain.

Yet the U.S. did get ample chances to work on various set pieces with several first-half corner kicks.

Wales defender Lily Woodham exited briefly and was examined by medical personnel following a head-to-head collision with Alyssa Thompson in the 23rd minute that gave Woodham a swollen right eye immediately. And forward Carrie Jones took a shoe to the head moments before the halftime whistle.

Alyssa Thompson showed her speed on the left wing and defender Crystal Dunn made some long runs into the Americans’ offensive half while sparking the defense.

A day after Megan Rapinoe announced she will retire after her fourth World Cup and finish the National Women’s Soccer League season with the OL Reign, the 38-year-old forward didn’t get on the field. She received huge cheers when she came outside for warmups and again running through the tunnel after going through her pregame routine.

She will have to wait for the World Cup to make her 200th career national team appearance over a 17-year career with the Americans — and will become just the 14th U.S. player to reach the mark.

Rapinoe, who debuted in the 2011 Germany World Cup and also played in 2015 in Canada and France four years ago, HAD 63 career goals with 73 assists. She is a three-time Olympian, winning gold in 2012 and also appearing in ’16 and 2021.

Rapinoe and the Americans are chasing a third straight title when the Women’s World Cup opens July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Instead of seeing Rapinoe, the home fans in a sellout crowd of 18,000 were treated to their first chance seeing Rodman at PayPal Park, home of the MLS San Jose Earthquakes.

Midfielder Savannah DeMelo entered midway through the second half for her first career appearance with the Americans, who are 8-0-0 this year outscoring opponents 19-1.

The U.S. will begin group stage play in Group E facing Vietnam on July 22 at Auckland’s Eden Park. The Americans face 2019 runner-up The Netherlands in the second match July 26 then Portugal on Aug. 1.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports