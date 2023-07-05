Canada's Jayden Nelson, left, celebrates with Jonathan Osorio, center, after scoring a goal against Cuba during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup
FILE - Tang De Wong, lower left, and other members of the Chinese Benevolent Association march in an Independence Day parade in Philadelphia, July 4, 2008. Flags proliferate every July Fourth, but it wasn't always a revered and debated symbol. Unlike the right to assemble or trial by jury, the flag's role was not prescribed by the founders: Flags would have been rare during early Independence Day celebrations and were so peripheral to early U.S. history that no original flag exists. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
History of the American flag
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after a suspicious powder was discovered by the Secret Service in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Suspected cocaine found at White House
Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning his 16th championship title during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Nathan’s hot dog eating contest
A Palestinian man waves Palestinian and Syrian flags in front of an Israeli army vehicle during a military raid in the Jenin refugee camp, a militant stronghold, in the occupied West Bank, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Palestinian health officials said at least 10 Palestinians were killed in the operation, which began Monday. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank
Sports

Mariners’ Rodríguez and Kirby among All-Star injury replacements for July 11 game

Seattle Mariners' Ty France follows through on an RBI double to score Julio Rodriguez against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
1 of 2 | 

Seattle Mariners’ Ty France follows through on an RBI double to score Julio Rodriguez against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Mariners starter George Kirby delivers a pitch during the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
2 of 2 | 

Seattle Mariners starter George Kirby delivers a pitch during the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez and right-hander George Kirby, Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco and Houston outfielder Kyle Tucker were added to the American League All-Star roster on Tuesday as injury replacements and Pittsburgh closer David Bednar was picked for the National League team.

Rodríguez replaced Houston outfielder Yordan Alvarez, Kirby took over from Tampa Bay left-hander Shane McClanahan, Franco filled the spot of New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, and Tucker substituted for Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout.

Bednar replaced Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw.

Other news
Seattle Mariners' Mike Ford (20) scores from third on a passed ball ahead of the tag by San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Keaton Winn (67) during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
Gilbert pitches five-hit gem, Ford, Pollock homer in Mariners’ 6-0 win over Giants
Logan Gilbert struck out seven pitching a five-hit gem for his first career complete game, Mike Ford homered during a four-hit performance, AJ Pollock added a late two-run shot, and the Seattle Mariners beat the San Francisco Giants 6-0 for their fourth straight win.After striking out Mike Yastrzems
Houston Astros' Grae Kessinger (16) is congratulated by Mauricio Dubon (14) after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Rookies shine for Astros as Kessinger homers, Julks has 4 hits in 4-1 win over Rockies
Rookie Grae Kessinger hit his first career home run and fellow rookie Corey Julks had a career-high four hits to lead the Houston Astros to a 4-1 win over the Colorado Rockies.
Philadelphia Phillies starter Aaron Nola pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Nola beats former teammate Eflin as the Phillies beat AL-leading Rays 3-1 for 10th straight road win
Aaron Nola tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts and beat former teammate Zach Eflin as the Philadelphia Phillies won their 10th consecutive road game, 3-1 over the AL-leading Tampa Bay Rays.
Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Owen Miller at home to end during the 11th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. Thye Cubs won 7-6. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Happ throws out 2 runners at the plate in extras to help Cubs top Brewers
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Left fielder Ian Happ threw out two runners at the plate in extra innings, and the Chicago Cubs pulled out a wild 7-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in 11 innings Tuesday after squandering a late lead for the second consecutive game.

Rodríguez and Kirby join right-hander Luis Castillo, the only Mariners player initially selected for the July 11 game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.

Rodríguez, Tucker and Bednar become two-time All-Stars, while Kirby was picked for the first time.

Franco, a first-time-All-Star, was benched by the Rays for two games last month for his response to difficult situations, which he believed was connected to his originally missing out on the All-Star team.

“Well, at first thought it was probably because of the behavior that I thought was the reason why I didn’t make it but I kept my head up, and thank God I’m in it,” he said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports