Mariners’ Rodríguez and Kirby among All-Star injury replacements for July 11 game

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez and right-hander George Kirby, Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco and Houston outfielder Kyle Tucker were added to the American League All-Star roster on Tuesday as injury replacements and Pittsburgh closer David Bednar was picked for the National League team.

Rodríguez replaced Houston outfielder Yordan Alvarez, Kirby took over from Tampa Bay left-hander Shane McClanahan, Franco filled the spot of New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, and Tucker substituted for Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout.

Bednar replaced Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw.

Rodríguez and Kirby join right-hander Luis Castillo, the only Mariners player initially selected for the July 11 game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.

Rodríguez, Tucker and Bednar become two-time All-Stars, while Kirby was picked for the first time.

Franco, a first-time-All-Star, was benched by the Rays for two games last month for his response to difficult situations, which he believed was connected to his originally missing out on the All-Star team.

“Well, at first thought it was probably because of the behavior that I thought was the reason why I didn’t make it but I kept my head up, and thank God I’m in it,” he said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports