High-A South Atlantic League Glance

May 25, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)2417.585
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)2219.5372
Wilmington (Washington)2119.525
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)1919.500
Aberdeen (Baltimore)1921.475
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)1721.447

South Division
WLPct.GB
Winston-Salem (CWS)2316.590
Greenville (Boston)2120.5123
Rome (Atlanta)2120.5123
Asheville (Houston)1821.4625
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)1821.4625
Hickory (Texas)1524.3858

___

Wednesday's Games

Hickory 4, Asheville 2

Brooklyn 4, Winston-Salem 0

Wilmington 10, Hudson Valley 9, 10 innings

Greesboro 15, Bowling Greeen 1

Rome 5, Greenville 0, 1st game

Greenville 7, Rome 1, 2nd game

Jersey Shore 12, Aberdeen 10, 1st game

Aberdeen 4, Jersey Shore 3, 2nd game

Thursday's Games

Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Greenville at Rome, 5 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

