High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|24
|17
|.585
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|22
|19
|.537
|2
|Wilmington (Washington)
|21
|19
|.525
|2½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|19
|19
|.500
|3½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|19
|21
|.475
|4½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|17
|21
|.447
|5½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|23
|16
|.590
|—
|Greenville (Boston)
|21
|20
|.512
|3
|Rome (Atlanta)
|21
|20
|.512
|3
|Asheville (Houston)
|18
|21
|.462
|5
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|18
|21
|.462
|5
|Hickory (Texas)
|15
|24
|.385
|8
___
|Tuesday's Games
Hickory 6, Asheville 3
Brooklyn 7, Winston-Salem 3
Hudson Valley 4, Wilmington 0
Greesboro 10, Bowling Greeen 6
Greenville 9, Rome 0
Jersey Shore 9, Aberdeen 3
|Wednesday's Games
Hickory 4, Asheville 2
Brooklyn 4, Winston-Salem 0
Wilmington 10, Hudson Valley 9, 10 innings
Greesboro 15, Bowling Greeen 1
Rome 5, Greenville 0, 1st game
Greenville 7, Rome 1, 2nd game
Jersey Shore 12, Aberdeen 10, 1st game
Aberdeen 4, Jersey Shore 3, 2nd game
|Thursday's Games
Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.