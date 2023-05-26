High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|25
|17
|.595
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|22
|20
|.524
|3
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|20
|19
|.513
|3½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|21
|20
|.512
|3½
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|19
|22
|.463
|5½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|17
|22
|.436
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|24
|16
|.600
|—
|Greenville (Boston)
|22
|20
|.524
|3
|Rome (Atlanta)
|21
|21
|.500
|4
|Asheville (Houston)
|19
|21
|.475
|5
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|19
|21
|.475
|5
|Hickory (Texas)
|15
|25
|.375
|9
___
|Wednesday's Games
Hickory 4, Asheville 2
Brooklyn 4, Winston-Salem 0
Wilmington 10, Hudson Valley 9, 10 innings
Greesboro 15, Bowling Greeen 1
Rome 5, Greenville 0, 1st game
Greenville 7, Rome 1, 2nd game
Jersey Shore 12, Aberdeen 10, 1st game
Aberdeen 4, Jersey Shore 3, 2nd game
|Thursday's Games
Bowling Greeen 5, Greesboro 2
Hudson Valley 10, Wilmington 8
Greenville 6, Rome 2
Asheville 12, Hickory 9, 10 innings
Winston-Salem 6, Brooklyn 1
Jersey Shore 5, Aberdeen 2
|Friday's Games
Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Greenville at Rome, 5 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Bowling Greeen at Greesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.