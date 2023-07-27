Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war
Politics

DeSantis will headline a barbecue billed as South Carolina Republicans’ largest annual gathering

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Tega Cay, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
1 of 3 | 

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Tega Cay, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Tega Cay, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
2 of 3 | 

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Tega Cay, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Tega Cay, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
3 of 3 | 

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Tega Cay, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
By MEG KINNARD
 
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to headline next month a barbecue billed as South Carolina’s largest annual gathering of Republicans.

This centerpiece appearance, in a state where success has historically been a catalyst for GOP presidential nominees, provides DeSantis with an opportunity to make his case in front of a large number of party activists, with whom former President Donald Trump, the GOP primary front-runner, remains popular.

DeSantis will speak Aug. 28 at the Faith & Freedom BBQ in Anderson, event host Rep. Jeff Duncan told The Associated Press on Thursday.

“I’ve had the privilege of knowing Ron for several years now,” said Duncan, who represents South Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District, adding that he and DeSantis were members of the House Freedom Caucus. “In Florida, I’ve admired his work to protect children, stand up to woke corporations, combat illegal immigration, and challenge the Biden administration.”

Other news
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young watches drills at the NFL football team's training camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Teammates say Panthers No. 1 pick Bryce Young’ ‘brought the house down’ at rookie talent show
FILE - Eric Clyburn stands in front of a memorial for Cyrus Carmack-Belton who was gunned down a week earlier by gas station owner Rick Chow, Friday, June 2, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. A judge is considering a request from Chow's lawyer asking the court to stop police from searching his business computer for a policy on how the store handled possible shoplifting cases. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco, File)
Store owner charged with murder in Black teen’s killing fights warrant over business records
Authorities continue to work at the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, bottom right, in Massapequa Park, N.Y., Monday, July 24, 2023. Heuermann has been charged with killing at least three women in the long-unsolved slayings known as the Gilgo Beach killings. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Investigators pore over evidence from the home of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer as search ends

According to Duncan’s office, the casual event is the state’s largest annual gathering of Republicans, typically drawing more than 1,000 attendees. It features long rows of picnic tables, copious sweet tea and barbecue sides.

The fundraiser, benefiting Duncan’s reelection campaign, has long been a showcase for possible White House contenders, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, then-Vice President Mike Pence, Sens. Ted Cruz, Joni Ernst and Marco Rubio, and former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who’s now part of the 2024 field.

Sen. Tim Scott addressed the crowd last year as anticipation for his own eventual 2024 presidential bid began to build.

The gathering will take place less than a week after Republicans’ first 2024 primary debate in Milwaukee. DeSantis and half a dozen other GOP candidates — including Trump, Haley and Scott — have said they’ve qualified for the debate stage, although Trump has indicated he likely won’t attend. Pence has yet to satisfy the requirement that participants have at least 40,000 unique donors.

The barbecue also follows Trump’s keynote earlier in August for the South Carolina Republican Party’s Silver Elephant fundraiser, as well as entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy’s appearance at the Dorchester County GOP’s Faith, Family & Freedom Dinner.

Duncan is one of the few Republicans in South Carolina’s delegation not already aligned with a presidential candidate. Trump has secured the support of Reps. Joe Wilson, Russell Fry and William Timmons, along with Sen. Lindsey Graham. Haley has been endorsed by Rep. Ralph Norman.

Rep. Nancy Mace hasn’t yet endorsed for the primary.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.