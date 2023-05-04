Braves star Acuña Jr. exits after fouling ball off left leg

Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) grimaces after he was hit by a ball in the left knee during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) grimaces after he was hit by a ball in the left knee during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

MIAMI (AP) — Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed from Thursday’s 6-3 win over the Miami Marlins out of precaution after he fouled a ball off his left knee in the sixth inning, just three days after he was removed against the New York Mets with a bruised left shoulder.

Acuña was on the ground for a while grabbing at his left leg, but finished the four-pitch at bat and returned to right field in the bottom of the sixth.

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said after the game that Acuña is “fine,” but was having trouble bending his knee, so the club wanted to get him treatment right away.

“You hit a ball off your knee, it’s gonna hurt ... but he’s gonna be fine,” Snitker said.

He was then replaced by Sam Hilliard, who went to center field, and centerfielder Kevin Pillar took Acuña’s place in right field.

Acuña was removed from the second game of Monday’s doubleheader against the Mets with a bruised left shoulder after getting hit by a 93 mph fastball from Tylor Megill.

Leading off the game, Acuña was drilled with an 0-2 pitch. He sat on the ground for a bit holding his shoulder in obvious pain while receiving attention from an athletic trainer.

Acuña was 1 for 3 Thursday and stole his MLB-leading 15th base of the season. He’s batting .355, the third-best mark in the major leagues.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports