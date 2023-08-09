Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. hit on the left elbow by a pitch, leaves game

FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison
Voters cast their ballots during a special election for Issue 1 at the Schiller Recreation Center in German Village, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio voters are deciding whether to make their state constitution harder to amend. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Ohio Issue 1 special election
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
Willie Perry, known as DJ Casper, poses for a photo, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in Chicago. Willie Perry Jr., a Chicago disc jockey known as “DJ Casper” and creator of the iconic “Cha Cha Slide” dance, has died. He was 58. Perry was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and his wife confirmed his death Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 in a statement to WLS-TV. (James Foster/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
DJ Casper, creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ dies at 58
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot
Sports

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. hit on the left elbow by a pitch, leaves game

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr., left, is checked by a team trainer and manager Brian Snitker (43) after being hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates' Colin Holderman during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr., left, grimaces as he leaves the game after being hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates' Colin Holderman during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr., left, leaves the field with a team trainer after being hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Colin Holderman during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was hit on the left elbow by a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Colin Holderman in the sixth inning on Tuesday night and left the game.

Acuña has been one of the best players in the majors this season, and the Braves brought MLB’s best record into the game. He led off the game with his 26th homer — his 31st career leadoff homer and fifth this season — and went 1 for 3.

Acuña is batting .339 in 111 games and leads the majors with 53 stolen bases.

Rookie Forrest Wall pinch-ran for Acuña and replaced him in right field.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb