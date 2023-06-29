Rose sets the pace at British Masters with 7-under 65
England’s Justin Rose reacts after teeing off the 17th during day one of the Betfred British Golf Masters in Sutton Coldfield, England, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (David Davies/PA via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
England’s Justin Rose tees off the 17th during day one of the Betfred British Golf Masters in Sutton Coldfield, England, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (David Davies/PA via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
England’s Justin Rose on the 18th fairway during day one of the Betfred British Golf Masters in Sutton Coldfield, England, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (David Davies/PA via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
England’s Justin Rose reacts after teeing off the 17th during day one of the Betfred British Golf Masters in Sutton Coldfield, England, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (David Davies/PA via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
England’s Justin Rose reacts after teeing off the 17th during day one of the Betfred British Golf Masters in Sutton Coldfield, England, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (David Davies/PA via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
England’s Justin Rose tees off the 17th during day one of the Betfred British Golf Masters in Sutton Coldfield, England, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (David Davies/PA via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
England’s Justin Rose tees off the 17th during day one of the Betfred British Golf Masters in Sutton Coldfield, England, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (David Davies/PA via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
England’s Justin Rose on the 18th fairway during day one of the Betfred British Golf Masters in Sutton Coldfield, England, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (David Davies/PA via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
England’s Justin Rose on the 18th fairway during day one of the Betfred British Golf Masters in Sutton Coldfield, England, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (David Davies/PA via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
SUTTON COLDFIELD, England (AP) — As expected, Justin Rose set the pace in the first round of the British Masters with a 7-under 65.
Rose, the World No. 31 and top-ranked player in the field, had eight birdies and a solitary bogey at the Belfry on Thursday. The Englishman has a one-shot lead over former Ryder Cup teammate Jamie Donaldson.
Donaldson birdied five of the last six holes in his 66, with Germany’s Yannik Paul, English amateur John Gough, James Morrison and Spain’s Sebastian Garcia all on 4 under.
“I felt very comfortable with my game from the first shot,” Rose said. “I hit a beautiful little wedge into the 10th hole, made a nice birdie there and I think that’s the cleanest round of golf I’ve played in a long, long time.”
Defending champion Thorbjorn Olesen is five shots off the lead after an opening round of 70.
___
AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports