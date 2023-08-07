Crews push covered cars to the garage after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race was postponed for rain at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
NASCAR suspends race at Michigan
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, takes a free kick as FC Dallas midfielder Facundo Quignon (5) and defender Nkosi Tafari (17) watch during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Messi sparkles again
FILE - Rapper Tory Lanez performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced
This aerial image taken from video provided by ABC7 Los Angeles shows the scene of a firefighting helicopter crash, with emergency vehicles at the base of a mountain and the area blocked off with police tape, in Cabazon, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in Southern California on Sunday while fighting a blaze in Riverside County, emergency officials said. (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP)
3 killed after firefighting helicopters collide
England's Chloe Kelly, right, celebrates after scoring the last goal during a penalty shootout at the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
England advances over Nigeria

Jazz up store-bought rotisserie chicken with spice and umami in one spoonful

This image released by Milk Street shows a recipe for cabbage and chicken salad with gochujang and sesame. (Milk Street via AP)
By CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL
 
Spicy and loaded with umami, gochujang is one of the foundations of Korean cooking, and it’s ideal for boosting dishes with punchy flavor in one stroke.

The fermented puree of soybeans, salt and chilies has an incredibly complex, pleasantly funky flavor that can transform even a store-bought rotisserie chicken into an exciting dish.

We pair the paste with several other core Korean ingredients in this recipe from our book “Cook What You Have,” which draws on pantry staples to assemble easy, weeknight meals. Ginger, scallions, and sesame oil and seeds are mixed with gochujang, a bit of sugar and rice vinegar to dress a simple but hearty cabbage and chicken salad.

Once the dressing is made, the salad comes together in a flash. Just thinly slice the cabbage and shred the chicken — a standard bird usually yields about 3 cups, the amount called for in this recipe. A grated carrot adds pops of color and mild sweetness.

Leader of Bhumjaithai Party Anutin Charnvirakul, left and Leader of Pheu Thai party Chonlanan Srikaew smile during a press conference announcing coalition party at Thai Party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. The populist Pheu Thai Party on Monday announced it will assemble a coalition with the Bhumjaithai Party from the outgoing administration to solve the months long political deadlock. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Populist party and member of outgoing administration will try to form Thailand’s next government
FILE - Semi-automatic guns are displayed for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply, Jan. 16, 2013, in Springfield, Ill. Illinois will soon outlaw advertising for firearms that officials determine produces a public safety threat or appeals to children, militants or others who might later use them illegally, as the state continues its quest to curb mass shootings. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
Illinois to ban advertising for guns allegedly marketed to kids and militants
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs legislation, May 22, 2023, in Royal Oak, Mich. Fueled by election gains, Democrats in Minnesota and Michigan this year enacted far-reaching policy changes that party leaders aspire to replicate on the national stage and in other states. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Democrats see Michigan and Minnesota as guides for what to do with majority power

If you have walnuts or extra sesame seeds, use them to garnish the salad for additional texture and nuttiness.

Cabbage and Chicken Salad with Gochujang and Sesame

https://www.177milkstreet.com/recipes/cabbage-chicken-salad-gochujang-sesame

Start to finish: 30 minutes

Servings: 4 to 6

3 tablespoons gochujang

2 tablespoons grapeseed or other neutral oil

1 tablespoon white sugar

1 tablespoon finely grated fresh ginger

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil, plus more to serve

¼ cup unseasoned rice vinegar OR cider vinegar

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 pound green cabbage, cored and thinly sliced (about 4 cups)

3 cups shredded cooked chicken

1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced on the diagonal OR 1 large grated carrot OR both

In a large bowl, whisk together the gochujang, neutral oil, sugar, ginger, sesame oil, vinegar, ¼ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Add the cabbage, chicken and half of the scallions; toss. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

Transfer to a serving dish, drizzle with additional sesame oil and sprinkle with the remaining scallions.

Optional garnish: Toasted sesame seeds OR toasted walnuts (or pine nuts)

EDITOR’S NOTE: For more recipes, go to Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street at 177milkstreet.com/ap