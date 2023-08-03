British Rowing bans transgender women from female events

Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Trump indictment
FILE - Kathleen McElroy poses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M University reached a $1 million settlement Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, with McElroy, a Black journalism professor, after botched attempts to hire her unraveled after pushback over her past work promoting diversity. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP, File)
Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with professor
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have been charged with federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized for more than an hour during a home raid before an officer allegedly shot one of the men in the mouth. The charges were unsealed Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as the former officers, all of whom are white, appeared in federal court. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault
Picketers demonstrate outside Disney studios on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
SAG-AFTRA strike
Sports

British Rowing bans transgender women from female events

FILE - Rowers are seen through a screen decorated with the Olympic rings as they practice at the rowing venue in Lagoa at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Aug. 7, 2016. British Rowing has announced it will ban transgender women from competing in women's events at its competitions. The governing body said Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, that only individuals “who are assigned female at birth” will be eligible to compete in its women's races and represent Britain internationally. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

FILE - Rowers are seen through a screen decorated with the Olympic rings as they practice at the rowing venue in Lagoa at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Aug. 7, 2016. British Rowing has announced it will ban transgender women from competing in women’s events at its competitions. The governing body said Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, that only individuals “who are assigned female at birth” will be eligible to compete in its women’s races and represent Britain internationally. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

 
Share

LONDON (AP) — British Rowing has announced it will ban transgender women from competing in its women’s events.

The governing body said Thursday only individuals “who are assigned female at birth” will be eligible to compete in its women’s races and represent Britain internationally. The new rule takes effect next month.

Governing bodies in cycling, track and field and swimming have also addressed the issue of transgender athletes and fairness in women’s events.

An open category will be available for transgender and non-binary competitors.

Other news
FILE - Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch looks at the audience during a conference at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government, Friday, April 7, 2017, in Cambridge, Mass. Northwestern has hired former U.S. Attorney General Attorney General Loretta Lynch to lead an investigation into the culture of its athletic department and its anti-hazing procedures following allegations of abusive behavior and racism within the football program and other teams. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Northwestern hires former Attorney General Loretta Lynch to investigate athletic department
People watch the skyline as the cross the Debilly bridge near the Eiffel Tower during sunset in Paris, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Paris is on track to host millions of visitors and successfully stage 32 sporting events next year when the 2024 Olympics open on July 26. That's a welcome return to business as usual for the first post-pandemic Olympics. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
A guide to how Paris will welcome fans and stage 32 sports at the first post-pandemic Olympics
FILE - Netherlands' Esther Vergeer returns to Netherlands' Jiske Griffioen, not seen, during the women's single wheelchair tennis semifinal match at the 2012 Paralympics, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2012, in London. Vergeer won the match. Wheelchair tennis star Esther Vergeer will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday, July 22. (AP Photo/Raissa Ioussouf, File)
Wheelchair pioneers Esther Vergeer, Rick Draney to be inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame

“British Rowing is committed to promoting an environment in which rowing is accessible and inclusive and to ensuring that we provide opportunities and enjoyment for everyone,” the organization said in a statement.

“In order to achieve this in a fair manner, we need to establish conditions for competition that guarantee fair and meaningful competition by placing necessary and proportionate restrictions on eligibility. We already do so in lightweight and adaptive rowing categories, and we are now doing so in the women’s category.”

World Rowing allows transgender women to compete in the female category under a restricted testosterone level.

British Rowing said its new policy was developed “following extensive and ongoing research and consultation with stakeholders, the rowing community, academics, and other relevant organizations, and NGBs since 2021 and is based on the scientific evidence available at this time. The eligibility requirements of World Rowing, our international federation, have also been considered in the context of our decisions.”

The new rule will be reviewed annually, British Rowing said.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports