North Carolina State of the State speech set for next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper will give what’s likely his final State of the State address next week at the Legislative Building.

The Senate voted on Tuesday to formally invite Cooper to speak to a joint session of the General Assembly at 7 p.m. Monday. The House already agreed to the date and time last week.

This gubernatorial speech scheduled inside the House chamber usually occurs in odd-numbered years, and Cooper is barred by constitutional limits from seeking a third consecutive four-year term in 2024.

Previous State of the State addresses have given Cooper the opportunity to express what legislation he’d like the Republican-controlled legislature to pass. It’s also not unusual for governors to give hints about and what will be in their budget proposals.

The speech will air live on television and online.