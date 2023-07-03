A homeless person lies on the sidewalk while holding a water bottle, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in downtown Los Angeles. Excessive heat warnings remain in place in many areas across the U.S. and are expected to last at least through Monday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Sports

75-year-old Roy Hodgson signs a 1-year contract to manage Crystal Palace in the Premier League

FILE - Crystal Palace's manager Roy Hodgson applauds fans at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal, at Selhurst Park in London, England, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. On Monday, July 3, 2023, he was rewarded for that achievement with a one-year contract to manage through the 2023-24 campaign; two years after he ended his first spell at the club and announced his retirement from soccer. (Frank Augstein, Pool, File)
FILE - Crystal Palace’s manager Roy Hodgson applauds fans at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal, at Selhurst Park in London, England, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. On Monday, July 3, 2023, he was rewarded for that achievement with a one-year contract to manage through the 2023-24 campaign; two years after he ended his first spell at the club and announced his retirement from soccer. (Frank Augstein, Pool, File)

FILE - Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson, in London, on April 1, 2023. At the age of 75, Roy Hodgson answered Crystal Palace's S.O.S. by leading the team to Premier League safety last season. On Monday, July 3, 2023, he was rewarded for that achievement with a one-year contract to manage through the 2023-24 campaign; two years after he ended his first spell at the club and announced his retirement from soccer. (Steven Paston/PA via AP, File)
FILE - Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson, in London, on April 1, 2023. At the age of 75, Roy Hodgson answered Crystal Palace’s S.O.S. by leading the team to Premier League safety last season. On Monday, July 3, 2023, he was rewarded for that achievement with a one-year contract to manage through the 2023-24 campaign; two years after he ended his first spell at the club and announced his retirement from soccer. (Steven Paston/PA via AP, File)

By JAMES ROBSON
 
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — After saving Crystal Palace from relegation, 75-year-old Roy Hodgson was rewarded Monday with a one-year contract to manage the Premier League club.

The deal comes two years after Hodgson ended his first spell at the club and announced his retirement from soccer.

“I am immensely pleased and proud to be extending my time at Crystal Palace,” Hodgson said. “I know what a fantastic squad we have here. It’s a great blend of youth and potential, alongside experienced players with Premier League and international pedigree.”

Hodgson, who turns 76 next month, just can’t seem to keep away from the sport.

His departure from Palace in 2021 was supposed to signal the end of his 45-year managerial career, which saw him take charge of clubs such as Inter Milan and Liverpool, as well as the England national team.

But he was tempted out of retirement for a short spell at Watford in 2022 and then again last season when Palace came calling with the club only three points above the relegation zone after a 12-match winless run.

He went on to win his first three games in charge, with Palace losing only two of his 10-match stint to comfortably avoid relegation from England’s lucrative top division.

Hodgson, who originally managed Palace from 2017-21, was given a short-term deal when replacing the fired Patrick Vieira last season.

Given the players at his disposal, he said he does not expect to be involved in another relegation fight.

“I have spoken with the chairman at length and we agreed that we must be ambitious in getting the most out of such talent,” Hodgson said. “As such, we have set ourselves the target of a top-half finish, which we believe is eminently achievable with such a fabulous group of players and the most magnificent supporters who get behind the team, week in, week out.”

Palace chairman Steve Parish said Hodgson’s appointment last season “produced a fantastic return both in results and producing some stylish performances,” which included a 5-1 rout of relegation rival Leeds.

“Roy’s record as manager speaks for itself,” Parish said. “Appointing Roy for another season will enable him and the squad to hit the ground running for a full pre-season and continue the magnificent momentum that has built up since his return.”

Over his two spells at Palace, Hodgson has managed 172 games.

