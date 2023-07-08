FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
England soccer stars who will miss the Women’s World Cup sit in Royal Box at Wimbledon

Soccer players Leah Williamson, Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead, from right, take their seats in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Soccer players Leah Williamson, Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead, from right, take their seats in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Members of England's Euro 2022 winning soccer team, from right, Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Jill Scott stand in the Royal Box after being introduced on Centre Court on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Members of England's Euro 2022 winning soccer team, from right, Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Jill Scott stand in the Royal Box after being introduced on Centre Court on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Sporting legends, rower Sir Steve Redgrave, right, and jockey Sir Anthony McCoy stand in the Royal Box after being introduced on Centre Court on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Sporting legends, rower Sir Steve Redgrave, right, and jockey Sir Anthony McCoy stand in the Royal Box after being introduced on Centre Court on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King acknowledges the crowd after being introduced from her seat in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Tennis legend Billie Jean King acknowledges the crowd after being introduced from her seat in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Former tennis player and sports broadcaster Sue Barker stands in the Royal Box after being introduced on Centre Court on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Former tennis player and sports broadcaster Sue Barker stands in the Royal Box after being introduced on Centre Court on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King acknowledges the crowd after being introduced from her seat in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Tennis legend Billie Jean King acknowledges the crowd after being introduced from her seat in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Gary Lineker, sports broadcaster and former England soccer player and his son Tobias sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Gary Lineker, sports broadcaster and former England soccer player and his son Tobias sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023.

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — With the Women’s World Cup just a few days away, some of the injured players on England’s national soccer team were treated like royalty at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Fran Kirby, Beth Mead and Leah Williamson were all in the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch some tennis on Day 6 — the traditional day when sports greats are invited to the All England Club. All three won the Women’s European Championship last year but will miss this year’s World Cup tournament in Australia and New Zealand because of injuries.

Another member of last year’s winning soccer team, Jill Scott, was also in the Royal Box. She retired from the sport a few months after England beat Germany 2-1 in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Plenty of tennis greats were among the guests Saturday, including Billie Jean King, Rosie Casals, Stefan Edberg and Sue Barker. But athletes and former greats from other sports were there as well, like gymnasts, field hockey players and rugby players.

Olympic great Steve Redgrave, a British rower who won gold medals at five straight Olympics, was also on hand.

The Royal Box is not just for royalty, but Kate, the Princess of Wales, did make her first appearance at this year’s tournament on Tuesday. She sat next to Roger Federer on a day the now-retired eight-time Wimbledon champion was feted on Centre Court.

David Beckham, a former England soccer great and the husband of former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham, sat in the Royal Box with his mother on Wednesday.

Another former England soccer great, Gary Lineker, was in the box Saturday. Lineker won the Golden Boot as the top scorer at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico and now works for the BBC.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports