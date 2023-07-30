FILE - Nate Coulter, executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS), looks at a book in the main branch of the public library in downtown Little Rock, Ark., on May 23, 2023. Arkansas is temporarily blocked from enforcing a law that would have allowed criminal charges against librarians and booksellers for providing “harmful” materials to minors, a federal judge ruled Saturday, July 29. (AP Photo/Katie Adkins, File)
Sports

Atlanta Braves acquire veteran infielder Nicky Lopez in a trade with the Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez catches a fly ball for the out on Los Angeles Dodgers' Jonny Deluca during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 9-1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez catches a fly ball for the out on Los Angeles Dodgers’ Jonny Deluca during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 9-1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez celebrates with teammates after scoring on a triple by Bobby Witt Jr. during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
Kansas City Royals’ Nicky Lopez celebrates with teammates after scoring on a triple by Bobby Witt Jr. during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez celebrates on second after hitting a two-run double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Royals’ Nicky Lopez celebrates on second after hitting a two-run double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
 
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves added veteran infielder Nicky Lopez in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

The major league-leading Braves sent left-hander Taylor Hearn to Kansas City for the 28-year-old Lopez, who can play shortstop, second base and third.

Hearn was designated for assignment by Texas on July 19. He was traded to Atlanta last week for cash, and he got one out in his only appearance with the Braves on Saturday.

Lopez hit .213 with 13 RBIs in 68 games with Kansas City this season. He is a .248 hitter with five homers and 119 RBIs in 520 career games — all with the Royals.

He was selected by Kansas City in the fifth round of the 2016 amateur draft and made his big league debut in 2019.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports