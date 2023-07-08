This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Sports

Aaron Civale strikes out season-high 9, Guardians blank Royals 3-0

Cleveland Guardians' Aaron Civale pitches to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Cleveland Guardians’ Aaron Civale pitches to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland Guardians' Josh Bell, right, celebrates his home run with Josh Naylor (22), next to Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Cleveland Guardians’ Josh Bell, right, celebrates his home run with Josh Naylor (22), next to Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. slides into second base with a double as Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez bobbles the ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Kansas City Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. slides into second base with a double as Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez bobbles the ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) walks back to the dugout after striking out during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez (13) walks back to the dugout after striking out during the fourth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Kansas City Royals' Maikel Garcia is hit on the face by a foul tip during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, July 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Kansas City Royals’ Maikel Garcia is hit on the face by a foul tip during the fourth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, July 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Kansas City Royals' Daniel Lynch pitches to a Cleveland Guardians batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Kansas City Royals’ Daniel Lynch pitches to a Cleveland Guardians batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland Guardians catcher Cam Gallagher, left, and relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase celebrate after the Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals in a baseball game, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Cleveland Guardians catcher Cam Gallagher, left, and relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase celebrate after the Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals in a baseball game, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Kansas City Royals' Nick Pratto (32) argues with home plate umpire Brennan Miller, right, after being called out on strikes in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Kansas City Royals’ Nick Pratto (32) argues with home plate umpire Brennan Miller, right, after being called out on strikes in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

By BRIAN DULIK
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron Civale struck out a season-high nine over seven innings and Josh Bell hit a two-run homer, sending the Cleveland Guardians to a 3-0 win over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

Civale (3-2) allowed two hits and did not walk a batter while throwing 100 pitches, 70 for strikes. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 2.56 in his seventh start since missing two months with a strained left oblique.

“Aaron was lights out with nine punchies, only two hits,” Bell said. “When we get an outing like that with our bullpen, we should win. Once we get going and things click, we’ll be all right.”

Trevor Stephan worked the eighth and Emmanuel Clase picked up his 25th save, wrapping up the two-hitter. Cleveland (44-44) won its second straight and improved to .500 for the first time since April 28, when it was 13-13.

“The last couple of times out, Aaron is commanding so well and he’s been throwing strikes, it’s fun to watch,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “He was working so fast tonight. Heck, everybody was.”

The game was completed in 1 hour and 51 minutes, making it the shortest nine-inning contest in the history of Progressive Field, which opened in 1994.

Bell’s blast onto the home run porch in left came off Royals starter Daniel Lynch (2-4) and extended the Guardians’ lead to 3-0 in the fourth. Josh Naylor singled home Amed Rosario in the first, then singled and scored on Bell’s ninth homer of the year.

Naylor and Bell are responsible for 35.7% of Cleveland’s RBIs, the most by a duo in the majors. Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor of the Mets are second at 30.7%.

Bobby Witt Jr. doubled in the fourth, MJ Melendez doubled in the fifth and Maikel Garcia walked in the ninth for Kansas City’s only baserunners.

“I’m trying to make sure that I’m focused and have conviction with each pitch,” Civale said. “After my injuries the past few years, I need to give it my best effort because I know I have to make the most of it.”

The Royals are 0-5 on their seven-game trip, totaling 26 hits while being outscored 31-8. Lynch gave up three runs and six hits in six innings.

Civale struck out Salvador Perez and Nick Pratto in all six of their plate appearances. Pratto was caught looking all three times, the last of which caused his frustration to surface. He was ejected by plate umpire Brennan Miller.

“Nick took it a little too far, but I understand because our guys aren’t getting results,” Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro said. “Sometimes, it feels like it’s you against the world and I think that’s what’s happening.”

Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia fouled a pitch off the right side of his face in the fourth, but remained in the game.

BREATHER FOR BO

Guardians C Bo Naylor received one-on-one instruction from hitting coach Chris Valaika before the game and was not in the lineup.

The rookie and younger brother of Josh Naylor is batting .149 with 18 strikeouts in 47 at-bats since he was recalled on June 17 from Triple-A Columbus.

“Catchers have a lot on their plate, so we’re trying not to give him too much,” Francona said. “He’s got some adjustments to make, and we think he can.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: RHP Brad Keller (right shoulder impingement) has made two starts among three rehab appearances for Triple-A Omaha, going 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA. Keller has not pitched for Kansas City since May 15 at San Diego.

Guardians: Clase will not pitch in the All-Star Game in Seattle in order to spend time with his pregnant girlfriend in the Dominican Republic.

UP NEXT

Royals RHP Brady Singer (5-7, 5.52 ERA) takes on RHP Gavin Williams (0-1, 3.79 ERA), the Guardians’ top prospect, who has limited opponents to a .185 average over his first three big league starts.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports