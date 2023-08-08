Mohamed Toumba, one of the soldiers who ousted Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum, addresses supporters of Niger's ruling junta in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Nigeriens are bracing for a possible military intervention as time's run out for its new junta leaders to reinstate the country's ousted president. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Sports

Royals manager Matt Quatraro ejected, two pitches before walk-off grand slam

Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro, left, appeals a call with first base umpire Vic Carapazza, right, in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
 


Boston Red Sox's Pablo Reyes celebrates as he runs the bases toward home after hitting a walkoff grand slam to end a baseball game with a win over the Kansas City Royals, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
 


Boston Red Sox's Pablo Reyes, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a walkoff grand slam to end a baseball game with a win over the Kansas City Royals, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
 


By JIMMY GOLEN
 
BOSTON (AP) — Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro was ejected on Monday night arguing a checked-swing call on a 3-2 pitch with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox.

It was an important play, too: Instead of an inning-ending strikeout of Luis Urias, the bases were loaded for Pablo Reyes, who hit a walk-off grand slam to give Boston a 6-2 victory.

“Yeah, I can’t think of being much more frustrated than that,” Quatraro said. “I mean, he gets the strikeout to move to extra innings — and then he didn’t. I don’t really have much else to say about that.”

The Royals rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game in the seventh. It was still 2-2 when Rafael Devers one-hopped the short wall in right field, then Adam Duvall struck out (for the fourth time in the game) and Triston Casas was intentionally walked.

Urias appeared to go around on the 3-2 pitch, and the Royals began walking off the field as they appealed to first base umpire Vic Carapazza. But he waved his arms safe, and the Royals dugout began shouting across the diamond at him.

Carapazza quickly pointed at the dugout and tossed Quatraro.

“Well, obviously I thought he went,” the Royals manager said. “Vic makes the call, he’s got the better angle, but I obviously disagreed.”

Two pitches later, Reyes ended it.

“I didn’t see it,” Quatraro said in the clubhouse afterward. “I was up here.”

