Kepler drives in four to back Maeda’s strong start in Twins’ 9-3 win over Royals

Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler hits an RBI single against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke leaves the game abruptly in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 9-3. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton runs the bases on his solo home run against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 9-3. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota Twins' Donovan Solano celebrates his double against the Kansas City Royals in the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 9-3. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda throws to the Kansas City Royals in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt (7) celebrates his two-run home run with Maikel Garcia (11) against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt (7) celebrates his two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins with a mask in the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa, right, greets Donovan Solano with the home run fishing vest after he hit a solo home run against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota Twins third baseman Jose Miranda bobbles a ball hit by Kansas City Royals' Maikel Garcia and allows him on base due to the error in the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jorge Lopez throws to the Kansas City Royals in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
By BRIAN HALL
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Max Kepler had four RBIs, including a three-run homer, while Kenta Maeda continued his strong comeback from the injured list for the Minnesota Twins in a 9-3 win against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

Donovan Solano and Byron Buxton each had three hits and added back-to-back homers in the fifth inning for Minnesota, which has won four of five after being swept in Atlanta that caused manager Rocco Baldelli to criticize his team’s effort. Carlos Correa added a third-inning single for his 1,000th career hit at 28 years old.

Maeda (2-5) made his third start since coming off the injured list for a right triceps strain. He gave up two runs and three hits in a season-high seven innings. He struck out nine. In the three starts, Maeda has given up just three earned runs in 17 innings.

“I had the time to look over my mechanics while I was on the IL,” Maeda said through an interpreter. “And now I can concentrate on each hitter I’m facing, so that’s a plus. I can attack with confidence and not have to worry about the mechanics. That’s huge.”

The 35-year-old right-hander was the Cy Young Award runner-up in 2020 for the Twins, but he struggled in April in his return from Tommy John surgery that kept him out all last season.

“What we saw today was basically the very good version of Kenta that we’ve seen a lot of,” Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We know what that looks like. It’s almost surgical out there the way he goes about attacking the hitters.”

Zack Greinke (1-9) started for Kansas City, giving up six runs in 5 1/3 innings before leaving with a team athletic trainer. After Jose Miranda’s popup to shortstop to lead off the sixth, catcher Salvador Perez immediately called to the dugout for a trainer and manager Matt Quatraro.

While he showed no signs on the mound, the team announced that Greinke left the game with right shoulder discomfort. Quatraro said the discomfort is “very mild” and not “overly concerning.”

“He’s very good about knowing how he feels and letting us know how he feels,” Quatraro said. “So, it was definitely the right thing to do to get him out of there.”

Greinke hasn’t won a road start since Aug. 13, 2021. He’s 0-15 with a 6.39 ERA in 26 starts during that span.

Bobby Witt Jr. added his 13th homer of the season for Kansas City.

OFFENSE ARRIVES

Kepler and Buxton have been part of a Twins’ offense that started the day with the most strikeouts in the majors and the seventh-worst average at .233. The two have also helped the recent surge in which Minnesota has scored at least eight runs in three of their past five games.

Buxton had his first three-hit game since June 26, 2022 and he’s hit .389 with two homers and six RBIs in the past five games.

Kepler is hitting .341 with five home runs and 12 RBIs in his last 14 games.

“Having each others’ backs,” Kepler said of the recent team success. “Communicating has been a big one for us; moving as a unit. It feels like we’re moving as a unit more so and feeding off each other’s success. ... I think in the past it might have felt a little disconnected or people were out to get more individual accomplishments done. Now, it feels like we’re really rooting for each other and it’s a good feeling.”

TRAINERS ROOM

Royals: 2B Michael Massey was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after recovering from a left-hand laceration. RHP Jonathan Heasley was also recalled from Triple-A Omaha. LHP Austin Cox and IF/OF Samad Taylor were optioned to Triple-A.

Twins: RHP Jorge López was reinstated from the 15-day injured list after a minimum stay for mental health reasons. López, who said he’s spoken to a psychologist after acting out following recent bad outings, pitched the ninth inning and allowed one run on two hits.

UP NEXT

RHP Pablo López (4-5, 4.24 ERA) starts the series finale for Minnesota, while Kansas City has RHP Alec Marsh (0-1, 11.25) lined up to make his second career start. López will be making his third start against the Royals this season, giving up six earned runs in 11 1/3 innings. Marsh allowed five runs in four innings in his debut against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports