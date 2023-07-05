FILE-New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won the Democratic primary, Wednesday, July 7, all but assuring him a seat on the New York City Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Royals put struggling Greinke on 15-day IL with shoulder tendinitis

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke leaves the game abruptly in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 9-3. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kansas City Royals right-hander Zack Greinke was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder tendinitis on Wednesday, after discomfort in his last start prompted him to be pulled early.

Greinke (1-9) gave up six runs in 5 1/3 innings on Tuesday in a 9-3 loss to Minnesota before leaving the mound a team athletic trainer. Greinke returned to Kansas City for a physician consultation, but Royals manager Matt Quatraro said the team is confident the injury is minor and hopeful he’ll only miss one turn with the All-Star break approaching next week.

Right-hander Dylan Coleman was recalled from Triple-A Omaha to take Greinke’s roster spot. The Royals will need to insert someone into the rotation for Greinke on Sunday. Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough, who has been out with facial fractures since taking a line drive off his face on May 7, is a possibility to come off the injured list and start at Cleveland, Quatraro said. Otherwise, they could make it a bullpen game.

The 39-year-old Greinke hasn’t won a road start since Aug. 13, 2021, going 0-15 with a 6.39 ERA in 26 starts in that span. His 5.44 ERA this season is nearly two full runs higher than his career mark.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports