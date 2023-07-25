Engines on some Airbus jets with Pratt & Whitney engines will need to be removed and inspected

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - United Parcel Service driver Hudson de Almeida steers through a neighborhood while delivering packages, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Haverhill, Mass. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
UPS and Teamsters reach tentative deal
FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
Business

Engines on some Airbus jets with Pratt & Whitney engines will need to be removed and inspected

FILE - The new Airbus A320neo takes off for its first test flight at Toulouse-Blagnac airport, southwestern France, Sept. 25, 2014. Some Airbus passenger jets will need to have their engines removed and inspected in the coming months because engine maker Pratt & Whitney is finding a problem with metal powder used in some parts. Pratt and Whitney parent RTX Corp. reported the issue on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The engine involved is most often used to power the Airbus A320neo. (AP Photo/Frederic Lancelot, File)

FILE - The new Airbus A320neo takes off for its first test flight at Toulouse-Blagnac airport, southwestern France, Sept. 25, 2014. Some Airbus passenger jets will need to have their engines removed and inspected in the coming months because engine maker Pratt & Whitney is finding a problem with metal powder used in some parts. Pratt and Whitney parent RTX Corp. reported the issue on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The engine involved is most often used to power the Airbus A320neo. (AP Photo/Frederic Lancelot, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A large number of Airbus passenger jets will need to have their engines removed and inspected in the coming months after engine maker Pratt & Whitney discovered a problem with metal powder used in some parts, potentially adding to stress on airlines during the remainder of a hectic summer travel season.

Shares of Pratt & Whitney parent RTX Corp. fell 12% Tuesday afternoon after the company disclosed the issue.

“Pratt & Whitney has determined that a rare condition in powder metal used to manufacture certain engine parts will require accelerated fleet inspection,” RTX said in a press release. The engine involved is most often used to power the Airbus A320neo, a midsize jet popular for short and medium-distance flights.

Other news
Actor Bryan Cranston speaks during the SAG-AFTRA "Rock the City for a Fair Contract" rally in Times Square on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
SAG-AFTRA holds star-studded rally in Times Square
SAG-AFTRA held its largest and most star-studded rally yet on Tuesday in Times Square. Their picket sign-waving show of solidary hit 12 days into the actors strike and a day after a Variety reporter questioned the lack of A-listers.
FILE - A portion of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station is visible beyond houses along the coast of Cape Cod Bay in Plymouth, Mass., March 30, 2011. Massachusetts environmental regulators have denied a request Monday, July 24, 2023, by the company dismantling a shuttered nuclear power plant to release more than 1 million gallons of radioactive wastewater into Cape Cod Bay. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Massachusetts rejects request to discharge radioactive water from closed nuclear plant into bay
Massachusetts environmental regulators have denied a request by the company dismantling a shuttered nuclear power plant to release more than 1 million gallons of radioactive wastewater into Cape Cod Bay.
FILE - International Monetary Fund Director of the Research Department Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas speaks at a news conference during the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington, April 11, 2023. The International Monetary Fund is projecting that global economic growth will see a slight improvement compared to its previous projections but cautions that many challenges still cloud the horizon. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana. File)
IMF global economic outlook sees slight growth, but inflation still a drag
The International Monetary Fund is projecting that global economic growth will see a slight improvement compared to its previous projections but cautions that many challenges still cloud the horizon.
FILE - The Mattel logo is seen, April 26, 2018, at the TTPM 2018 Spring Showcase in New York. Toy maker Mattel is renewing its licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Mattel renews licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery
Toy maker Mattel is renewing its licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products.

The company said it expects that that about 200 of its PW1100 engines will need to be pulled off and inspected by mid-September, and another 1,000 engines will need inspections in the next nine to 12 months.

The disclosure was made as RTX, formerly known as Raytheon Technologies, reported second-quarter earnings of $1.3 billion, up 2% from a year earlier. After adjusting for one-time items, the profit came to $1.29 per share, beating the $1.18 consensus forecast of analysts.

Revenue rose 12% to $18.3 billion, topping analysts’ prediction of less than $17.7 billion, according to a FactSet survey. Pratt & Whitney accounted for about one-third of sales.

On a call with analysts, Chief Operating Officer Christopher Calio said the “rare condition” in powdered metal used for some engine parts made between late 2015 and mid-2021 could reduce the life of those parts.

Pratt had planned to schedule “enhanced inspections” during normal maintenance stops. Based on recent discoveries, he said, Pratt decided that the inspections — focused on high-pressure turbine disks — need to be speeded up.

Calio said Pratt & Whitney is developing plans to conduct the inspections as quickly as possible. He added that current production is not affected by the problem, and the company will continue to produce new engines and spare parts.