FIFA suspends Spain soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for 90 days after World Cup final kiss
The president of the Spanish soccer federation Luis Rubiales speaks during an emergency general assembly meeting in Las Rozas, Friday Aug. 25, 2023. Rubiales has refused to resign despite an uproar for kissing a player, Jennifer Hermoso on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final. Rubiales had also grabbed his crotch in a lewd victory gesture from the section of dignitaries with Spain’s Queen Letizia and the 16-year old Princess Sofía nearby. (Real Federación Española de Fútbol/Europa Press via AP)
Las jugadoras del Pachuca de México sostienen una manta en la que manifiestan su apoyo a su compañera, la española Jenni Hermoso, antes del partido del viernes 25 de agosto de 2023, ante Ciudad Juárez (AP Foto/Christian Chávez)
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from office on Saturday while its disciplinary committee investigates his conduct at the Women’s World Cup final, which included kissing a player without her consent.
FIFA said Rubiales is removed from soccer duties for 90 days “pending the disciplinary proceedings opened” against him Thursday.
Rubiales refused to resign from his soccer presidency Friday at an emergency meeting where he had been expected to leave under intense pressure from the Spanish government, women players plus soccer clubs and officials.
