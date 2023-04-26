Incoming All Blacks coach Robertson names 4 assistants

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Incoming All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has named two Super Rugby head coaches among his assistants.

Robertson is currently head coach of the Christchurch-based Crusaders and will succeed Ian Foster as New Zealand All Blacks coach later this year after the Rugby World Cup in France.

He has been under pressure to confirm his assistants in order to allow the Super Rugby franchises enough time to recruit new head coaches for the 2024 season.

Robertson has included former All Blacks fullback Leon MacDonald, the head coach of the Auckland-based Blues, and Jason Holland, coach of the Wellington-based Hurricanes, among a group of four assistants. The others are current Crusaders assistants Jason Ryan and Scott Hansen.

Ryan already was an assistant to Foster.

MacDonald will lead the All Blacks’ attack along with Holland, while Hansen will coach the defense and Ryan likely will stay in charge of the forwards.

Nic Gill, a member of the All Blacks management group since 2008, will continue to head the health and performance team.

“I’ve known Jason (Ryan), Leon, Scott, Alfie (Holland) and Gilly for a long time and worked with them all at times during my playing and coaching career,” Robertson said. “They are a highly talented and motivated group who will bring different strengths to the table and who share a similar philosophy on the game.

“Like myself with the Crusaders, I know they all have important work to do in 2023 and their main focus will be on their current job in hand but we will be ready to go from 2024.”

