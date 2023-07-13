Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Injured skipper Hooper to miss Australia’s Rugby Championship test against Argentina.

South Africa's Steven Kisthoff, right, challenges Australia's Nic White centre, during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
South Africa’s Steven Kisthoff, right, challenges Australia’s Nic White centre, during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Australia's Michael Hooper, top, is tackled by South Africa's Canan Moodie during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Australia’s Michael Hooper, top, is tackled by South Africa’s Canan Moodie during the Rugby Championship test match between South Africa and Australia at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

SYDNEY (AP) — Injured skipper Michael Hooper will be replaced by Fraser McReight in the backrow in one of five changes to Australia’s starting lineup for Saturday’s Rugby Championship test against Argentina.

Wallabies head coach Eddie Jones responded to the heavy opening loss in South Africa last weekend with injury-enforced and tactical changes in both the forward pack and backline.

Powerful center Samu Kerevi returns at inside center to partner Len Ikitau in midfield and Suliasi Vunivalu has been replaced by Mark Nawaqanitawase on the right wing.

Veteran halves Nic White and Quade Cooper have retained their starting spots at Nos. 9 and 10. In the forwards, lock Richie Arnold will start a test for the first time and Jed Holloway has replaced injured Tom Hooper on the blindside flank.

Jones, entering just his second test in his second stint as Wallabies coach, said he needed to juggle developing a squad for the Rugby World Cup in September with the urgent need for a confidence-boosting win.

“As a squad we’re running a marathon this year, and we didn’t get off the start line like we wanted to, but we get another opportunity to find our rhythm this weekend against a tough Argentinian side,” Jones said. “We have two tests on home soil this year, so we have to have to roll up our sleeves on Saturday and put in a performance that drives Australians to show pride in the Wallabies.”

Jones went for a 6-2 split on the reserves bench, with Tate McDermott and Carter Gordon covering the backline positions.

The forward replacements have been overhauled, with 22-year-old Angus Bell set to make his return from a foot injury as the replacement loosehead prop, Pone Fa’amausili recalled as the reserve tighthead and Jordan Uelese the replacement hooker.

Matt Philip and Rob Leota have been recalled for their first tests of 2023.

Lineups:

Australia: Tom Wright, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Len Ikitau, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Quade Cooper, Nic White; Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Jed Holloway, Will Skelton, Richie Arnold, Allan Alaalatoa, Dave Porecki, James Slipper (captain). Reserves: Jordan Uelese, Angus Bell, Pone Fa’amausili, Matt Philip, Rob Leota, Josh Kemeny, Tate McDermott, Carter Gordon.

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports