Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama smiles as he presides over a function marking his 88th birthday at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
Dalai Lama turns 88
A portion of the affidavit in support of a warrant to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., released by the Justice Department, is photographed July 5, 2023. The Justice Department disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorization to search Trump's Florida property for classified documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Classified documents case
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies
A camera operator who was injured on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson has ben placed on a cart during the fifth inning of the Orioles' baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cameraman injured at Yankee Stadium
Aretha Franklin is seen in Auburn Hills, Mich. in a Feb. 11, 2011 photo. Five years after her death, the final wishes of the music superstar are still unsettled. The latest: an unusual trial next Monday to determine which handwritten will, including one found in couch cushions, will guide how her estate is handled. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya_File)
Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over her wills
Sports

Cooper returns, Tom Hooper to debut for Australia against South Africa in Rugby Championship

FILE - Australian rugby union head coach Eddie Jones attends a press conference at Matraville Sports High School in Sydney on Jan. 31, 2023. The Rugby Championship which starts this weekend provides a chance to experience the second coming of Eddie Jones as Wallabies coach and look for signs of the amazing transformation he is expected to perform. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

FILE - Australian rugby union head coach Eddie Jones attends a press conference at Matraville Sports High School in Sydney on Jan. 31, 2023. The Rugby Championship which starts this weekend provides a chance to experience the second coming of Eddie Jones as Wallabies coach and look for signs of the amazing transformation he is expected to perform. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Flyhalf Quade Cooper has been recalled after recovering from an Achilles injury and Tom Hooper will make his test debut in a squad Eddie Jones has picked to end Australia’s drought in Pretoria against South Africa.

Saturday’s Rugby Championship opener marks the first test in Jones’ second stint in charge of the Wallabies and he has overhauled the squad with an eye on building depth for the World Cup later this year in France.

He picked 22-year-old Tom Hooper to start on the blindside flank in a backrow combination with veteran skipper Michael Hooper and Rob Valetini at No. 8. The Wallabies have never beaten the Springboks at Loftus Versfeld.

Other news
FILE - South Africa's Duane Vermeulen during the rugby union international match between Wales and South Africa at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Vermeulen will captain world champion South Africa in its opening test of the Rugby World Cup year against Australia on Saturday, July 8, 2023, and Manie Libbok will make his first start at flyhalf. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)
Vermeulen to captain Springboks vs. Australia and Libbok starts at No. 10
No. 8 Duane Vermeulen will captain world champion South Africa in its opening test of the Rugby World Cup year against Australia on Saturday and Manie Libbok will make his first start at flyhalf.
FILE - Australian rugby union head coach Eddie Jones attends a press conference at Matraville Sports High School in Sydney on Jan. 31, 2023. The Rugby Championship which starts this weekend provides a chance to experience the second coming of Eddie Jones as Wallabies coach and look for signs of the amazing transformation he is expected to perform. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
The return of Eddie Jones as Wallabies coach brings hope to Australia, confusion in South Africa
The Rugby Championship which starts this weekend provides a chance to experience the second coming of Eddie Jones as Wallabies coach and look for signs of the amazing transformation he is expected to perform.
FILE - Ireland's Johnny Sexton, bottom center, holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates at the end of the Six Nations rugby union international match between Ireland and England at the Aviva Stadium, in Dublin, Saturday, March 18, 2023. A new biennial international rugby competition featuring teams from the Six Nations and the southern hemisphere is set to start in 2026. Six Nations Rugby and SANZAAR say they are working on a new competition to take place in the existing July and November international windows. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File)
Six Nations and SANZAAR plan new biennial international rugby competition
A new biennial international rugby competition featuring teams from the Six Nations and the southern hemisphere is set to start in 2026.
Referee Ben O'Keeffe signals a try for Codie Taylor of the Crusaders during the Super Rugby Pacific final between the Chiefs and the Crusaders in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
New Zealand’s Lienert-Brown to miss 2 Rugby Championship matches for dangerous tackle
Center Anton Lienert-Brown will miss the New Zealand All Blacks’ first two matches in this year’s Rugby Championships after being suspended for three weeks for a dangerous tackle.

Three young players on the reserves bench are in line to make a test debut against the World Cup champions, including 21-year-old prop Zane Nonggorr, France-based lock Richie Arnold and backup playmaker Carter Gordon.

“The 23 players selected have an opportunity to be part of history with a win over South Africa in Pretoria on Saturday night,” Jones said in a statement Thursday. “The players have worked extremely hard since coming together as a group and we’ve prepared well this week.”

The Rugby Championship has been truncated this season, with each team playing once at home and once away.

Nonggorr got a spot in the squad as a replacement tighthead after Taniela Tupou required more time to recover from injury.

Cooper has had a long recovery from a ruptured Achilles but has done enough to earn the confidence of Jones as the starting playmaker. The 76-test veteran will be partnering Nic White in the halves when he lines up against the Springboks for the first time since 2013.

Reece Hodge will start at inside center in a midfield combination with Len Ikitau, with Samu Kerevi on the bench.

Suliasi Vunivalu has been included in Australia’s starting XV for the first time and will play on the right wing, with Marika Koroibete on the left.

___

Australia squad: Tom Wright, Suliasi Vunivalu, Len Ikitau, Reece Hodge, Marika Koroibete, Quade Cooper, Nic White; Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper (co-captain), Tom Hooper, Will Skelton, Nick Frost, Allan Ala’alatoa, David Porecki, James Slipper (co-captain). Reserves: Jordan Uelese, Matt Gibbon, Zane Nonggorr, Richie Arnold, Pete Samu, Tate McDermott, Samu Kerevi, Carter Gordon.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports