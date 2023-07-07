Argentina and New Zealand begin Rugby World Cup finetuning in the Andean foothills

FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Alzheimer’s drug gets full FDA approval
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears and Wembanyama
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, left, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Patrick Wilson in Screen Gems' "Insidious: The Red Door." (Sony Pictures via AP)
‘Insidious: The Red Door’ movie review
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US to provide Ukraine cluster munitions
Sports

Argentina and New Zealand begin Rugby World Cup finetuning in the Andean foothills

FILE - New Zealand All Blacks players greet the spectators after winning over Japan during a rugby test match at the National Stadium in Tokyo, on Oct. 29, 2022. The New Zealand All Blacks and Argentina will begin their countdowns to the Rugby World Cup on Saturday, July 8, 2023 when they meet in Mendoza in the first round of the Rugby Championship. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)

FILE - New Zealand All Blacks players greet the spectators after winning over Japan during a rugby test match at the National Stadium in Tokyo, on Oct. 29, 2022. The New Zealand All Blacks and Argentina will begin their countdowns to the Rugby World Cup on Saturday, July 8, 2023 when they meet in Mendoza in the first round of the Rugby Championship. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By STEVE McMORRAN
 
Share

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The New Zealand All Blacks and Argentina will begin their countdowns to the Rugby World Cup on Saturday when they meet in Mendoza in the first round of the Rugby Championship.

The city in the foothills of the Andes will be hosting the All Blacks in a test match for the first time and tickets sold out two months ago.

There will be just over 60 days when the match is played until New Zealand runs out against France at Stade du France in the first match of the 2023 World Cup. The Pumas and the All Blacks squads are likely to evolve over that period.

Other news
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez hits a home run against the Kansas City Royals dudring the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Ramírez, Naylor homer on consecutive pitches in the Guardians’ 6-1 win over the Royals
José Ramírez and Josh Naylor homered on consecutive pitches in the sixth inning, powering the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals.
Texas Rangers Adolis Garcia hits a two-run home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Arozarena happy to be able to compete with close friend García in Home Run Derby
Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena and Texas’ Adolis García are close friends and the Rays slugger expects quite a performance when the duo meet in the first-round in the All-Star Game’s Home Run Derby on Monday.
Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates with third base coach Manny Acta (14) while rounding the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke).
Suárez belts 2 homers, Crawford has 1 as Mariners beat Astros 5-1
Eugenio Suárez homered twice with three RBIs and J.P. Crawford added a solo shot to lead the Seattle Mariners to a 5-1 win over the Houston Astros.
Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson watches his home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Henderson’s 2 homers, 4 hits, 5 RBIs lead Orioles to 14-1 rout of Yankees and Severino
Gunnar Henderson set career highs with two homers, four hits and five RBIs — all in the first four innings — and the Baltimore Orioles routed Luis Severino and the New York Yankees 14-1.

Both lineups on Saturday contain elements of experimentation as coaches work out their most effective combinations.

Damian McKenzie will start at flyhalf for New Zealand for the third time in his 41st test as All Blacks coach Ian Foster examines his options at No. 10 and possible playmaker combinations. Beauden Barrett is at fullback and Richie Mo’unga is on the bench.

“We have clearly got Beauden at fullback and Richie at 10 so we have a bit of a luxury there at the moment,” Foster said. “It’s just a nice vote of confidence in Damian.

“When you have been out of the All Blacks for a while there is always a bit of nerves and I think this is a great way for him to come in and hopefully play from a position of strength.”

McKenzie played in Japan last year in a move which could have ended his international career. But he has won over Foster as probably the most consistent New Zealand playmaker of the season in Super Rugby.

Argentina has recalled tighthead prop Lucio Sardoni, who played his most recent test in 2020 and since then has been regularly sidelined by injuries. There are five changes to the Argentine team from its last test, a loss in Scotland in November.

Emiliano Boffelli will start at fullback, having played every test since Australian Michael Cheika took over as head coach. Julias Montoya will captain the Pumas from hooker with the veteran Agustin Creevy is on the bench.

Last year, the Pumas beat New Zealand, Australia and England after opening their season with a series win at home against Scotland.

Both teams want a strong start to the season to build confidence and momentum for the World Cup.

“This is a big test for us and we’re not thinking too far beyond that,” Foster said. “We (haven’t) had our first test of the year away from home for a long time so it’s been a challenge for us, particularly coming to Mendoza and a confident Argentinian team.

“We’ve still got a bit of building to be where we need to be for the World Cup. This is where the Rugby Championship becomes important and what’s critical is that we build our way through this tournament so that we are adapting and growing.”

___

Lineups:

Argentina: Emiliano Boffelli, Bautista Delguy, Matias Moroni, Lucio Cinti, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Rodrigo Bruni, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Pablo Matera, Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno, Lucio Sordoni, Julian Montoya (captain), Thomas Gallo. Reserves: Agustin Creevy, Mayco Vivas, Eduardo Bello, Pedro Rubiolo, Santiago Grondona, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicolas Sanchez, Matias Orlando.

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett, Emoni Narawa, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Damian McKenzie, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (captain), Shannon Frizell, Josh Lord, Scott Barrett, Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Codie Taylor, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Tupou Vaa’i, Dalton Papali’i, Finlay Christie, Richie Mo’unga, Braydon Ennor.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports