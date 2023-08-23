How to watch GOP debate
Storm Franklin
Serena welcomes second child
Caleb Farley’s father killed
This giraffe has no spots
Sports

England’s Billy Vunipola joins captain Owen Farrell in being banned for start of rugby World Cup

England's Billy Vunipola leaves the field after being shown a yellow card, and upgraded to a red by TMO during the international rugby union match between Ireland and England, at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
1 of 2 | 

England’s Billy Vunipola leaves the field after being shown a yellow card, and upgraded to a red by TMO during the international rugby union match between Ireland and England, at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Referee Paul Williams of New Zealand, shows a red card to England's Billy Vunipola after initially being shown a yellow card during the international rugby union match between Ireland and England, at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
2 of 2 | 

Referee Paul Williams of New Zealand, shows a red card to England’s Billy Vunipola after initially being shown a yellow card during the international rugby union match between Ireland and England, at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
 
Share

LONDON (AP) — England now has two players banned for the start of the rugby World Cup next month after Billy Vunipola was given a three-week suspension Wednesday for a dangerous tackle.

Vunipola was sanctioned by an independent tribunal for his tackle on Ireland’s Andrew Porter in a warmup game in Dublin on Sunday. He was sent to the sin bin but the sanction was upgraded to a red card on review.

The No. 8 will sit out England’s warmup game against Fiji in London on Saturday and the World Cup opener against Argentina on Sept. 9 in Marseille, France.

Vunipola can avoid a ban for the second tournament game, against Japan on Sept. 17 in Nice, if he attends a remedial tackle school.

Other news
Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez holds the trophy next to Spain's Ivana Andres after their World Cup victory, at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Spain beat England in Sydney Sunday to win the Women's World Cup soccer final. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Women’s World Cup final was most watched in US that did not include American team
PSV Eindhoven's Luuk de Jong, center right, scores their sides second goal during the Champions League qualifying first leg soccer match between Rangers and PSV Eindhoven at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
Rangers twice let lead slip in 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven in Champions League playoff 1st leg
FILE - King Pele Avenue surrounds Maracana stadium, after it was renamed as a tribute to legendary Brazilian soccer star Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Dec. 4, 2022. The administrator of the Maracana Stadium said on Aug. 22, 2023 it will close for pitch renovations. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado, File)
Maracana Stadium to close for field recovery, hosts Copa Libertadores final in November

England captain Owen Farrell is already banned for the first two World Cup games in a separate investigation of a dangerous tackle against Wales.

The English rugby federation said Vunipola avoided a six-week ban because the three tribunal judges weighed “his exemplary previous record, immediate apology and remorse, and noted the absence of any aggravating factors.”

At the video hearing held Tuesday, Vunipola admitted his shoulder-led tackle that struck Porter on the head was a red card offense.

Tackle school, or the “coaching intervention program,” can be taken once in a player’s career to modify the specific techniques and technical issues that lead to illegal hits.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby