Koroibete wins Australia’s top rugby award for 2nd time

FILE - Australia's Marika Koroibete runs during their Rugby World Cup Pool D game against Georgia in Shizuoka, Japan, Oct. 11, 2019. Fiji-born, Japan-based Marika Koroibete has won Australian rugby's highest individual award for the second time, Monday, April 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

SYDNEY (AP) — Fiji-born, Japan-based Marika Koroibete has won Australian rugby’s highest individual award for the second time.

Rugby Australia announced Monday that the 30-year-old winger secured enough votes in nine test matches for the Wallabies last year to clinch the John Eales Medal despite missing the end-of-season tour to Europe.

Koroibete earned 202 votes from his peers among Australia’s international players, 32 more than second-place Rob Valetini.

Koroibete also won the award in 2019 and becomes the sixth multiple winner of the honor.

The blockbusting outside back was Australia’s best player in a 2-1 home series loss to England last year and was a consistent stand out in the Rugby Championship, earning a place in World Rugby’s so-called Dream Team of the Year for 2022.

“Rugby is a team sport first and foremost, so I’d like to thank my teammates and to know they were the ones who voted for me to win this award means a lot,” Koroibete said.

His attacking and defensive strength out wide is integral to Australia’s game plan and Koroibete is set to feature prominently in coach Eddie Jones’ preparations for the Rugby World Cup in France kicking off in September.

“There’s always improvements,” Koroibete said, looking ahead to a condensed Rugby Championship schedule against New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina in the buildup to the global tournament. “So in the TRC I want my repeat speed to be on another level.

“It’s been a bit inconsistent over here in Japan and last year, and it’s something I want to improve going into camp.”

Koroibete represented Fiji in rugby league while playing in Australia’s National Rugby League competition, before switching to the 15-a-side rugby union in 2017 and joining the Melbourne-based Rebels. He moved to Japan in 2021 and helped the Saitama-based Panasonic Wild Knights win the top-flight domestic title last season.

