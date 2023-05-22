Walsh in, Gagai out as teams announced for Australia’s Origin series opener

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Broncos fullback Reece Walsh is set to make his State of Origin debut after Queensland selectors ruled out Kalyn Ponga for next week’s series opener because of recent concussions.

The inclusion of 20-year-old Walsh and the omission of veteran center Dane Gagai after a run of 22 consecutive Origin games from his debut in 2015 were the prominent points in the selections confirmed Monday for Game 1 in Adelaide on May 31.

Queensland coach Billy Slater said resting Ponga, a star for the Maroons in last year’s series win, was “the right decision for everyone involved.”

“It is the right decision for the team, and Reece Walsh has been playing fantastic football.”

The 32-year-old Gagai lost his place to Redcliffe fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow. Gold Coast second-rower David Fifita has won a recall and is set to start alongside Dolphins lock Tom Gilbert in the backrow.

Tevita Pangai is one of three players picked to make an Origin debut for New South Wales, with Blues coach Brad Fittler giving Cronulla Sharks playmaker Nicho Hynes a spot on the interchange bench and Canberra Raiders forward Hudson Young a start in the second row.

Apisai Koroisau was picked as the sole hooker in the squad, with Damien Cook missing selection as a utility.

The annual three-game Origin series is one of the biggest events on Australia’s domestic sports calendar.

Squads:

Queensland: Reece Walsh, Selwyn Cobbo, Valentine Holmes, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Murray Taulagi, Cameron Munster, Daly Cherry-Evans; Tom Flegler, Ben Hunt, Lindsay Collins, Tom Gilbert, David Fifita, Pat Carrigan. Interchange: Harry Grant, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Reuben Cotter, Jai Arrow.

New South Wales: James Tedesco, Brian To’o, Latrell Mitchell, Tom Trbojevic, Josh Addo-Carr, Jarome Luai, Nathan Cleary; Tevita Pangai, Apisai Koroisau, Payne Haas, Tyson Frizell, Hudson Young, Isaah Yeo. Interchange: Junior Paulo, Cameron Murray, Liam Martin, Nicho Hynes.

