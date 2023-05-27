Rugby league player Corey Harawira-Naera collapses, suffers seizure during match

SYDNEY (AP) — New Zealand-born rugby league player Corey Harawira-Naera is recovering in Sydney’s Westmead Hospital after collapsing during a match Saturday in Australia’s National Rugby League.

The match between the Canberra Raiders and South Sydney was suspended for 10 minutes after the 28-year-old Harawira-Naera suffered a seizure and fell to the ground.

Players from both teams shielded Harawira-Naera as he received medical treatment. He was carried to a waiting ambulance where he was reported to be conscious and responding to questions.

In a statement late Saturday, the Raiders said Harawira-Naera is “improving and feeling better and will hopefully be discharged from hospital and return home to Canberra tomorrow.”

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart said it was a frightening moment for both players and team officials as Harawira-Naera staggered and fell to the ground where he lay convulsing.

“When it’s such a serious thing as a seizure like that, it’s scary,” Stuart said. “And when it’s one of your own you can’t stop thinking of where’s this going because the seizure lasted a good 30 seconds by the look of it.

“All our prayers and thoughts are with him and he’s got great medical attention immediately.”

___

More AP Asia sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports-asia and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports