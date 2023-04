Hong Kong Sevens Results

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong Sevens Hong Kong Stadium Sunday

Men Quarterfinals New Zealand 24, Argentina 10 France 19, Spain 14 Fiji 10, South Africa 7 Britain 21, United States 10

Semifinals New Zealand 12, France 7 Fiji 19, Britain 14, ET

For Third France 19, Britain 17

Final New Zealand 24, Fiji 17 World Series Standings (After 8 of 11 legs) 1. New Zealand, 142 points 2. Argentina, 121 3. Fiji, 113 4. France, 112 5. South Africa, 101 6. Australia, 99 7. Samoa, 96 8. Ireland, 91 Women Semifinals Australia 21, Britain 5 New Zealand 31, Fiji 5

For Third Britain 22, Fiji 19

Final New Zealand 26, Australia 17 World Series Standings (After 6 of 7 legs) 1. New Zealand, 118 points 2. Australia, 102 3. United States, 90 4. France, 78 5. Ireland, 64 6. Fiji, 62 7. Britain, 60