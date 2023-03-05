France’s Lavault, Cretin out of England 6 Nations match

France's players line up for the singing of their national anthem ahead of the Six Nations rugby union international match between France and Scotland, at Stade De France in Paris , Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/ Michel Euler)

France's players line up for the singing of their national anthem ahead of the Six Nations rugby union international match between France and Scotland, at Stade De France in Paris , Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/ Michel Euler)

PARIS (AP) — La Rochelle lock Thomas Lavault and Lyon flanker Dylan Cretin have been ruled out of France’s upcoming Six Nations match against England, the French rugby federation said on Sunday.

The French federation did not give a reason for their withdrawals.

Lavault has been replaced by Thomas Jolmes, who plays for Union Bordeaux Begles, in France’s 42-man squad. Jolmes has two caps with France and has not played with the Tricolors since July last year.

Uncapped Alexandre Roumat has been called up after Cretin’s departure.

France travels to Twickenham on March 11 for its fourth match in the Six Nations. Both England and France have 10 points, lagging five points behind unbeaten Ireland.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports