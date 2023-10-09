Israel-Palestinian conflict
France captain Dupont cleared to resume full contact training at Rugby World Cup

France’s Antoine Dupont runs in to score his side’s seventh try during the Rugby World Cup Pool A match between France and Namibia at the Stade de Marseille in Marseille, France, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

 
PARIS (AP) — France captain Antoine Dupont was a step closer to playing again at the Rugby World Cup after being cleared on Monday to resume full training.

The French Rugby Federation said the surgeon who repaired Dupont’s broken right cheekbone gave him a final checkup on Monday.

Dupont can start full-contact training, the FFR said.

It was up to the coaches now whether the star scrumhalf is fit to lead France against defending champion South Africa in the quarterfinals on Sunday at Stade de France.

Dupont was injured by a head-on-head tackle on Sept. 21 against Namibia. He had surgery the next day and rejoined the team after 10 days to train lightly under medical supervision.

His absence from France’s final pool game against Italy last Friday wasn’t a problem, as Les Tricolores won 60-7. But the Springboks are a hurdle as big as they come.

Dupont has also been cleared by World Rugby to wear a soft mask, if necessary.

___

AP Rugby World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby