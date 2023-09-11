Rugby World Cup takeaways: France and Ireland live up to the hype. High tackles are already an issue
New Zealand’s Will Jordan, right, and France’s Thomas Ramos battle for a high ball during the Rugby World Cup Pool A match between France and New Zealand at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
France’s Damian Penaud reacts after his team won a turnover during the Rugby World Cup Pool A match between France and New Zealand at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
A fan from Ireland attends the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Ireland and Romania at the Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne grabs the line out ball during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Ireland and Romania at the Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Ireland’s James Lowe, left, is tacked by Romania’s Marius Simionescu during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Ireland and Romania at the Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
France’s Damian Penaud, bottom, knocks the ball on in a tackle by New Zealand’s Richie Mo’unga during the Rugby World Cup Pool A match between France and New Zealand at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. France won 27-13. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
England’s Tom Curry, center left, clashes heads with Argentina’s Juan Cruz Mallia, for which he got a red card, during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between England and Argentina in the Stade de Marseille, Marseille, France Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Japan’s Amato Fakatava, centre, runs to score his team’s first try during the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between Japan and Chile at Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse, France, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
A Chilean supporter holds up a flag ahead of the Rugby World Cup Pool D match between Japan and Chile at Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse, France, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Referee Matthew Carley, right, shows a yellow card to Wales’ Corey Domachowski during the Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Wales and Fiji at the Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
South Africa’s Kurt-Lee Arendse catches the ball before running in to score a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Scotland at the Stade de Marseille in Marseille, France, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Romania’s Nicolas Onutu, left, holds his son with Ireland’s Robbie Henshaw at the end of the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Ireland and Romania at the Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Romania’s players embrace each other at the end of the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Ireland and Romania at the Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Wales’ Tommy Reffel, above, comforts Fiji’s Simione Kuruvoli at the end of the Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Wales and Fiji at the Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
The two biggest takeaways from the first block of games at the Rugby World Cup reinforced a couple of pre-tournament predictions.
France and Ireland both appear to be the real deal and ready to challenge the southern hemisphere’s vise-like grip on the trophy.
Rugby’s newish rules on head contact and player safety that have been brought in since the last World Cup also threaten to be an overriding theme, with some players still getting used to the big changes in the way they are allowed to tackle. Officials are already under scrutiny for apparent inconsistency.
There was one red card for a head clash in the opening set of eight games and there might easily have been at least two more. Scotland felt especially aggrieved that South Africa center Jesse Kriel’s seemingly illegal tackle was missed completely by the ref and TV officials in the opening minutes of their game.