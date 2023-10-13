France boosted by Dupont return in Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against South Africa

PARIS (AP) — Antoine Dupont will captain France in its Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against defending champion South Africa following a broken cheekbone, giving the host team a huge boost on Friday in its mission to deliver a first title and do it on home soil.

Dupont sustained the facial fracture in a head-on-head tackle by Namibia’s Johan Deysel three weeks ago, putting his tournament in doubt and leading to major fretting in the French camp. The brilliant scrumhalf is widely acknowledged as the world’s best player.

Dupont had surgery on the injury, was cleared for full-contact training at the start of the week, and was back in the lineup for a pivotal moment in the French campaign. France beat three-time champion New Zealand in the tournament’s opening game and victory over the Springboks, also three-time winners, would doubly confirm France’s title credentials.

“I thought (my) competition was over,” Dupont said. “I had to wait for the tests, the appointment with the surgeon and the operation. Today, I’m at the top of my game, physically and technically.”

Dupont is set to play 24 days after sustaining the injury. He said he will don a scrum cap at Stade France on Sunday for extra security on the advice of his surgeon.

France won’t mind what he looks like, as long as he’s there.

“It’s the surgeon’s wish and he suggested it,” Dupont said. “I have no problem with it.”

Dupont was the only change to the France 15 that romped past Italy 60-7 to reach the quarterfinals and win all four of its pool games.

Flanker Anthony Jelonch retained his place at No. 6 in a back row with fellow flanker Charles Ollivon and No. 8 Gregory Alldritt. France coach Fabien Galthie selected six forwards on the bench to meet the challenge of the Springboks pack.

Wing Damian Penaud epitomizes the French attacking threat as the tournament’s leading try-scorer with six, and the leading try-scorer in the world this year with 14. Fullback Thomas Ramos has the most points at this World Cup with 61.

“We’re always nervous before this kind of match,” Galthie said. “It would be a lie to say there’s no tension. That’s what makes these moments so special.”

South Africa provided a surprise by naming Cobus Reinach to start at scrumhalf ahead of regular Faf de Klerk, pitting him against the returning Dupont.

Reinach will partner Manie Libbok, who retained his place as first-choice flyhalf for the defending champion Springboks despite 2019 World Cup winner Handre Pollard’s call-up to the squad.

Pollard, de Klerk and Willie le Roux are the three backs on the bench as South Africa went with a traditional 5-3 split in the reserves.

Reinach has scored four tries at the tournament but his job on Sunday may largely revolve around keeping Dupont in check.

Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber said Reinach’s selection ahead of de Klerk was part of a larger approach for his team, where he believes squad depth is its strength and many players are interchangeable depending on the game and the opponent.

“If we select Cobus (Reinach) or Faf (de Klerk), I don’t think there would be a lot of raised eyebrows,” Nienaber said. “France have got a very interesting kicking game and we feel using those two guys will give us the best opportunity.”

Nienaber showed confidence in Libbok after his inconsistent goal-kicking came under scrutiny in a 13-8 pool-stage loss to Ireland.

The Springboks also went with 37-year-old veteran Duane Vermeulen at No. 8. Jasper Wiese started against Ireland but didn’t make the match 23 for the quarterfinal.

Fifteen of South Africa’s 23 played in the win over England in the Rugby World Cup final in Japan four years ago and 19 of them were part of that victorious squad.

No. 2-ranked France won the last meeting between the two in Marseille in November and although that was its first victory over the Springboks since 2009, it was a significant marker. The No. 3 Springboks will face one of rugby’s form teams in front of a 78,000-strong home crowd.

Lineups:

France: Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont (captain); Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Delonch, Thibaud Flament, Cameron Woki, Uini Atonio, Peato Mauvaka, Cyril Baille. Reserves: Pierre Bourgarit, Reda Wardi, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Francois Cros, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana.

South Africa: Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach; Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff. Reserves: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Handre Pollard, Willie le Roux.

