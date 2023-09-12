Anthony Jelonch is back from knee injury and will captain France against Uruguay at Rugby World Cup

LILLE, France (AP) — Anthony Jelonch has recovered from a knee injury in time to feature at the Rugby World Cup.

The flanker will captain France and start as number eight against Uruguay in their Pool A match on Thursday after making a speedy recovery from knee surgery.

Hopes were slim that the Toulouse player with 25 selections would be able to feature at the tournament in his home country when he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Feb. 26 during a Six Nations match against Scotland.

But the powerfully-built Jelonch recovered quickly and was handed the team’s captaincy for Thursday’s match in the northern city of Lille.

“Coming back for this World Cup match as captain is a huge source of pride for me,” he said. “I’ll be doing everything I can to lead my teammates to victory.”

After the hosts opened the tournament with an impressive 27-13 win against the All Blacks last week, France coach Fabien Galthie decided to rotate his players and make 12 changes. Only Cameron Woki, Yoram Moefana and wing Gabin Villiere retained their starting spot.

Galthie said he will be fielding “the best France team of the moment” despite all the changes. He explained that his players needed to “digest” the victory against three-time champion New Zealand and switch the focus to a new challenge against Uruguay, a team ranked 17th by world rugby that should not pose a problem to the hosts.

“We have put together a team that has prepared to take on this challenge,” Galthie said. “It’s the most complementary team in terms of freshness, motivation and associations.”

Center Yoram Moefana kept his starting berth ahead of Jonathan Danty, who was tipped to return after recovering from a sore hamstring. Galthie said he took into account the time played during World Cup preparations, as well as the need to preserve his troops for the remainder of the event.

“Jonathan Danty had already played three straight matches,” he said.

Jelonch, who took the captaincy from Antoine Dupont, underwent surgery on March 6. He scored two tries during the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2022 and previously captained France during a tour in Australia in 2021. Dupont was among those rested by Galthie.

“I had my doubts at the start of my rehabilitation, but I knew I had six months, and I had the World Cup in mind,” Jelonch said. “I worked very hard during those six months.”

Uruguay will be playing its first game of the tournament against Les Tricolores. France will then take on Namibia and Italy.

France

Melvyn Jaminet, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Arthur Vincent, Yoram Moefana, Gabin Villière, Antoine Hastoy, Maxime Lucu; Anthony Jelonch (captain), Sekou Macalou, Paul Boudehent, Romain Taofifenua, Cameron Woki, Dorian Aldegheri, Pierre Bourgarit, Jean-Baptiste Gros. Reserves: Peato Mauvaka, Reda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Bastien Chalureau,Thibaud Flament, Francois Cros, Baptiste Couilloud, Thomas Ramos.

