Rugby World Cup to pay tribute to victims of disasters in Morocco and Libya

LILLE, France (AP) — Rugby fans and players will pay tribute to the victims of the natural disasters that have hit Libya and Morocco with a “moment of solidarity” ahead of a World Cup match between France and Uruguay on Thursday.

The international federation and French organizers said the moment will be observed before the national anthems are played at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in the northern French city of Villeneuve-d’Ascq close to Lille.

Authorities in Morocco have reported nearly 3,000 deaths and several thousand injuries after the earthquake that hit the country. In Libya, thousands of people have been killed because of devastating floods.

France is looking to follow up its win over the All Blacks with a second straight victory in Pool A. It is Uruguay’s first match in the tournament.

___

AP Rugby World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby