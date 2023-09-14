Rugby World Cup to pay tribute to victims of disasters in Morocco and Libya
FILE - The Webb Ellis Cup, the championship trophy for the Rugby World Cup, is displayed on the field before the Rugby World Cup final at International Yokohama Stadium between England and South Africa in Yokohama, Japan, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
A rescue worker walks through rubble which was caused by the earthquake, in the town of Imi N’tala, outside Marrakech, Morocco, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. An aftershock rattled central Morocco on Wednesday, striking fear into rescue crews at work in High Atlas villages, digging people out from rubble that could slide. (AP Photo/Mosa’ab Elshamy)
In this photo provided by Turkey’s IHH humanitarian aid group, rescuers retrieve the body of a flooding victim in Derna, Libya, Wednesday, Sept.13, 2023. Search teams are combing streets, wrecked buildings, and even the sea to look for bodies in Derna, where the collapse of two dams unleashed a massive flash flood that killed thousands of people. (IHH via AP)
FILE - The Webb Ellis Cup, the championship trophy for the Rugby World Cup, is displayed on the field before the Rugby World Cup final at International Yokohama Stadium between England and South Africa in Yokohama, Japan, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
FILE - The Webb Ellis Cup, the championship trophy for the Rugby World Cup, is displayed on the field before the Rugby World Cup final at International Yokohama Stadium between England and South Africa in Yokohama, Japan, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
A rescue worker walks through rubble which was caused by the earthquake, in the town of Imi N’tala, outside Marrakech, Morocco, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. An aftershock rattled central Morocco on Wednesday, striking fear into rescue crews at work in High Atlas villages, digging people out from rubble that could slide. (AP Photo/Mosa’ab Elshamy)
A rescue worker walks through rubble which was caused by the earthquake, in the town of Imi N’tala, outside Marrakech, Morocco, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. An aftershock rattled central Morocco on Wednesday, striking fear into rescue crews at work in High Atlas villages, digging people out from rubble that could slide. (AP Photo/Mosa’ab Elshamy)
In this photo provided by Turkey’s IHH humanitarian aid group, rescuers retrieve the body of a flooding victim in Derna, Libya, Wednesday, Sept.13, 2023. Search teams are combing streets, wrecked buildings, and even the sea to look for bodies in Derna, where the collapse of two dams unleashed a massive flash flood that killed thousands of people. (IHH via AP)
In this photo provided by Turkey’s IHH humanitarian aid group, rescuers retrieve the body of a flooding victim in Derna, Libya, Wednesday, Sept.13, 2023. Search teams are combing streets, wrecked buildings, and even the sea to look for bodies in Derna, where the collapse of two dams unleashed a massive flash flood that killed thousands of people. (IHH via AP)
LILLE, France (AP) — Rugby fans and players will pay tribute to the victims of the natural disasters that have hit Libya and Morocco with a “moment of solidarity” ahead of a World Cup match between France and Uruguay on Thursday.
The international federation and French organizers said the moment will be observed before the national anthems are played at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in the northern French city of Villeneuve-d’Ascq close to Lille.
Authorities in Morocco have reported nearly 3,000 deaths and several thousand injuries after the earthquake that hit the country. In Libya, thousands of people have been killed because of devastating floods.
France is looking to follow up its win over the All Blacks with a second straight victory in Pool A. It is Uruguay’s first match in the tournament.
___
AP Rugby World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby