World News

African leaders arrive in Russia for summit as Kremlin seeks allies amid fighting in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed shake hands during their meeting on the eve of the Russia Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (TASS News Agency Host Pool Photo via AP, File)
1 of 8 | 

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed shake hands during their meeting on the eve of the Russia Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (TASS News Agency Host Pool Photo via AP, File)
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at Pulkovo International Airport to participate the Russia Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Peter Kovalev/TASS News Agency Host Pool Photo via AP)
2 of 8 | 

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at Pulkovo International Airport to participate the Russia Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Peter Kovalev/TASS News Agency Host Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed shake hands during their meeting on the eve of the Russia Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (TASS News Agency Host Pool Photo via AP, File)
3 of 8 | 

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed shake hands during their meeting on the eve of the Russia Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (TASS News Agency Host Pool Photo via AP, File)
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrives at Pulkovo International Airport to participate the Russia Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Peter Kovalev/TASS News Agency Host Pool Photo via AP, File)
4 of 8 | 

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrives at Pulkovo International Airport to participate the Russia Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Peter Kovalev/TASS News Agency Host Pool Photo via AP, File)
Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye arrives at Pulkovo International Airport to participate the Russia Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Peter Kovalev/TASS News Agency Host Pool Photo via AP, File)
5 of 8 | 

Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye arrives at Pulkovo International Airport to participate the Russia Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Peter Kovalev/TASS News Agency Host Pool Photo via AP, File)
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, shakes hands with South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandort at Pulkovo International Airport as he arrived to participate the Russia Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Peter Kovalev/TASS News Agency Host Pool Photo via AP)
6 of 8 | 

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, shakes hands with South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandort at Pulkovo International Airport as he arrived to participate the Russia Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Peter Kovalev/TASS News Agency Host Pool Photo via AP)
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at Pulkovo International Airport to participate the Russia Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Peter Kovalev/TASS News Agency Host Pool Photo via AP)
7 of 8 | 

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at Pulkovo International Airport to participate the Russia Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Peter Kovalev/TASS News Agency Host Pool Photo via AP)
South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor arrives at Pulkovo International Airport to participate the Russia Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Donat Sorokin/TASS News Agency Host Pool Photo via AP, File)
8 of 8 | 

South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor arrives at Pulkovo International Airport to participate the Russia Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Donat Sorokin/TASS News Agency Host Pool Photo via AP, File)
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Some African leaders arrived in Russia on Wednesday for a summit with President Vladimir Putin as the Kremlin seeks more allies amid the fighting in Ukraine.

Putin has billed the two-day summit that opens Thursday in St. Petersburg as a major event that would help bolster ties with a continent of 1.3 billion people that is increasingly assertive on the global stage.

On Wednesday, Putin met separately with Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and said Russia will more than triple the number of Ethiopian students it hosts and cover their education costs.

Other news
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on economic issues via a video conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit China in October, Kremlin says
A top Kremlin official says Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to visit China in October. Russian news agencies quoted Putin’s foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, as saying the trip will be timed to coincide with a “One Belt, One Road” forum in China.
FILE - A journalist works in a news room of the Dozhd (Rain) TV channel in Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 20, 2021. The Russian prosecutor-general's office on Tuesday July 25, 2023 declared independent TV channel Dozhd to be an undesirable organization, continuing the country's wide crackdown on news media and groups regarded as threats to Russia's security. The designation outlaws Dozhd from operating in Russia and exposes its journalists, staff and donors to potential criminal charges. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev, File)
Russia declares an independent TV channel ‘undesirable’ and bans it from country
The Russian prosecutor-general’s office has declared independent TV channel Dozhd to be an undesirable organization, continuing the country’s wide crackdown on news media and groups regarded as threats to Russia’s security.
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, foreground, prepares to offer a flower at a liberation war martyrs cemetery in Pyongyang, North Korea Tuesday, July 25, 2023, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the armistice that halted fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
Chinese and Russian officials to join North Korean commemorations of Korean War armistice
Russia and China are sending government delegations to North Korea this week for events marking the 70th anniversary of the armistice that halted fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War.
FILE - The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, is seen in the background of the shallow Kakhovka Reservoir after the dam collapse, in Energodar, Russian-occupied Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The U.N. atomic watchdog said in a statement late Monday, July 24, 2023, its staff at Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant report seeing anti-personnel mines around the site. The report comes as Kyiv pursues a counteroffensive against the Kremlin’s entrenched forces after 17 months of war. (AP Photo/Libkos, File)
Land mines are in place around a Russian-occupied nuclear plant in Ukraine, UN watchdog warns
The U.N. atomic watchdog says its monitors at Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant report seeing anti-personnel mines around the site.

Later in the day, Putin is set to hold talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.

Africa’s 54 nations make up the largest voting bloc at the United Nations and have been more divided than any other region on General Assembly resolutions criticizing Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

It’s the second Russia-Africa summit since 2019, and the number of heads of states attending shrank from 43 then to 17 now because of what the Kremlin described as a crude Western pressure to discourage African nations from attending it.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov deplored “unconcealed brazen interference by the U.S., France and other states through their diplomatic missions in African countries, and attempts to put pressure on the leadership of these countries in order to prevent their active participation in the forum.”

“It’s absolutely outrageous, but it will in no way prevent the success of the summit,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.

Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said that while only 17 heads of state will attend the summit, 32 other African countries will be represented by senior government officials or ambassadors.

The summit follows Russia’s withdrawal from a deal that allowed Black Sea exports, vital to many African countries, a move that drew a strong condemnation around the world and raised new threats to global food security.

Russia shrugged off criticism and doubled down by launching a barrage of missile attacks on Ukrainian ports and agriculture facilities.

At the same time, Putin has repeatedly pledged that Russia would offer free grain to low-income African countries now that the grain deal has been terminated.

“I want to give assurances that our country is capable of replacing the Ukrainian grain both on a commercial and free-of-charge basis,” Putin said in a statement Monday, asserting that Russia shipped almost 10 million tons of grain to Africa in the first half of the year.

Along with grain, another issue that will likely figure on the talks’ agenda will be the fate of Russia’s Wagner military company led by Yevgeny Prigozhin following its brief rebellion against the Kremlin last month. Wagner’s future will be an urgent issue for countries like Sudan, Mali and others who contract with the mercenary group in exchange for natural resources like gold. Russian officials and Prigozhin have said the company will continue working in Africa.