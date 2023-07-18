FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Russia bans salmon conservation group, in its latest move against environmental organizations

 
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Tuesday declared the US-based Wild Salmon Center to be an undesirable organization, the latest in a recent series of crackdowns on environmental groups.

The national prosecutor-general’s office said the organization, which works for the conservation of Pacific Rim salmon and habitats, was “cover for the implementation of projects aimed at shackling the economic development of Russia.”

“The organization promoted allegedly useful initiatives to create specially protected natural areas in the Far East in order to withdraw these territories from use, limit fishing for Russian industrial companies and block gas and oil industries,” it said in a statement.

A sign for SLB, formerly Schlumberger, is displayed at the building on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Houston. Major American providers, the largest being SLB, of oilfield services supplied Russia with millions of dollars in equipment for months after its invasion of Ukraine, helping to sustain a critical part of its economy even as Western nations launched sanctions aimed at starving the Russian war effort. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Top US firms supplied equipment to keep Russian oil flowing after Ukraine invasion
America’s top oilfield services companies sold millions of dollars in vital oil equipment to Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.
In this photo taken from a video released by Press Service of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, cars drive tore XAZ the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait after opening a reverse traffic in Krasnodar region of south Russia on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Traffic on the automobile part of the bridge was restored after midnight, the first cars went along the extreme right lane of the Taman-Kerch direction. While traffic is allowed only for cars, trucks are still transported through the ferry crossing. (Press Service of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin via AP)
Russia targets Ukraine’s port of Odesa and calls it payback for a strike on a key bridge to Crimea
Ukraine said its forces shot down Russian drones and cruise missiles targeting the Black Sea port of Odesa in what Moscow called “retribution” for an attack that damaged a crucial bridge to the Crimean Peninsula.
A freight train runs on rails of a railway link of the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait not far from Kerch, Crimea, on Monday, July 17, 2023. An attack before dawn damaged part of a bridge linking Russia to Moscow-annexed Crimea that is a key supply route for Kremlin forces in the war with Ukraine. The strike Monday has forced the span's temporary closure for a second time in less than a year. (AP Photo)
The bridge to Crimea is crucial to Russia’s war effort in Ukraine and to asserting Moscow’s control
The bridge connecting Crimea and Russia carries heavy significance for Moscow, both logistically and psychologically, as a key artery for military and civilian supplies and as an assertion of Kremlin control of the peninsula it illegally annexed in 2014.
FILE - Storks walk in front of harvesters in a wheat field in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, on Aug. 9, 2022. Russia said Monday July 17, 2023 it has halted an unprecedented wartime deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices have pushed more people into poverty. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
Russia halts landmark deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain at time of growing hunger
Russia has halted a breakthrough wartime deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices have pushed people into poverty.

Under Russian law, declaring a foreign organization as undesirable effectively forces it to end operations in the country.

Russia declared the World Wide Fund for Nature as undesirable in June on similar grounds of economic interference. It banned Greenpeace in May, saying it posed “a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order and security of the Russian Federation”