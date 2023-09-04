Labor Day
Russia-Ukraine war
Metallica postpones concert
Burning Man
Streaming this week
World News

Russia arrests mathematician on terrorism charges minutes after his release from prison

 
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities in Russia arrested a mathematician on terrorism charges Monday after he had just completed a prison sentence for hooliganism, the latest step in a years-long Kremlin crackdown on political opponents.

Azat Miftakhov, 30, was detained minutes after his release from a penal colony over 900 kilometers (559 miles) east of Moscow, according to Russian media reports. His lawyer, Svetlana Sidorkina, told Russian state news agency Tass that Miftakhov was charged with justifying terrorism and refused to plead guilty.

Miftakhov was arrested in 2019 and accused of attacking a Moscow office of the Kremlin’s ruling United Russia party, allegations he rejected. At the time, he was a postgraduate student pursuing an advanced degree in math and professed anarchist views. He accused authorities of torturing him in detention.

A Moscow court convicted him of hooliganism in 2021 and sentenced him to six years in prison. Human Rights Watch called his conviction “clearly unjust and unfair.” Memorial, Russia’s oldest human rights group and a co-winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, declared Miftakhov a political prisoner.

Other news
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, left, toast at a banquet hall of the ruling Workers' Party's headquarters in Pyongyang, North Korea on July 27, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
Seoul’s spy agency says Russia has likely proposed North Korea to join three-way drills with China
Russian President Vladimir Putin, second left, greets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan upon his arrival at Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russia’s Putin says there will be no new grain deal until the West meets his demands
FILE - In this photo provided by the Turkish Presidency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting, in Tehran, Iran, July 19, 2022. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with Vladimir Putin on Monday, Sept, 4, 2023 in a bid to persuade the Russian leader to rejoin the Black Sea grain deal that Moscow broke off from in July. (Turkish Presidency via AP, File)
What’s at stake when Turkey’s leader meets Putin in a bid to reestablish the Black Sea grain deal

With the time he spent in pretrial detention taken into account, Miftakhov was released Monday from IK-17, a penal colony in the Kirov region northeast of Moscow.

Miftakhov’s supporters told Russian media that he was taken back into custody minutes after he came out of the facility and barely had time to speak to his relatives waiting outside.

Tass reported Monday that the new charges center around conversations with other inmates during which Miftakhov allegedly expressed support for a 2018 attack on a regional office of Russia’s Federal Security Service that killed three officers of the agency, known by the Russian acronym FSB.

Authorities deemed the attack an act of terrorism.

Kremlin critics and political opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin have come under increased pressure from the government in recent years. Many were arrested and sentenced to lengthy prison terms. Others have left the country to avoid being prosecuted.

The number of arrests and raids targeting opposition activists increased exponentially after Russia sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.