Pilot injured in Russian Arctic helicopter crash

MOSCOW (AP) — A helicopter crashed near Russia’s Arctic port of Murmansk, leaving a pilot with “serious” injuries and three other people only slightly hurt, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said Tuesday.

According to a ministry statement, nine people were travelling in the Mi-8 aircraft from Krasnoschelye to Lovozero, two remote outposts in Russia’s Kola Peninsula east of Murmansk.

The statement said the crash may have been caused by the pilots likely losing control of the aircraft after drifting into a snowy gust. It added that emergency crews were dispatched to the crash site.