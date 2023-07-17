FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
A Russian warplane on a training mission crashes into the Sea of Azov, its pilot is killed

 
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warplane crashed into the sea on Monday during a training mission in southern Russia and its pilot died after bailing out, authorities said.

The regional administration of the Krasnodar region said that the Su-25 ground attack jet crashed into the Sea of Azov. It said that pilot ejected and was evacuated by emergency teams, but Roman Bublik, the mayor of town of Yeysk, later said that he died.

The Russian military said engine failure had caused the crash.

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin answers journalists' questions about the grain deal in Moscow, Russia, on July 13, 2023. Putin said that the Wagner private military company "simply doesn't exist" as a legal entity, in comments adding to the series of often bizarre twists that have followed the group's abortive revolt last month — the most serious threat to Putin's 23-year rule amid the war in Ukraine. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Putin wants to attend an August summit. Host country South Africa doesn’t want to have to arrest him
South Africa’s deputy president says Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to attend an economic summit in South Africa next month but the country is trying to persuade him to stay away to avoid the legal and diplomatic fallout over his international arrest warrant.
In this handout photo released by The State Duma, lawmakers attend a session at the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 14, 2023. Russian lawmakers passed a toughened version of a bill on Friday that outlaws gender-affirming procedures, annuls marriages in which one person has "changed gender" and bars transgender people from becoming foster or adoptive parents. (The State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament via AP)
Russian lawmakers pass a bill outlawing gender-affirming procedures to protect ‘traditional values’
Russian lawmakers passed a toughened version of a bill on Friday that outlaws gender-affirming procedures, annuls marriages in which one person has “changed gender” and bars transgender people from becoming foster or adoptive parents.
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Aleksey Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin says he offered Wagner mercenaries the option to stay as a single unit
Russian President Vladimir Putin says he offered mercenaries from the Wagner private military company the chance to keep serving as single unit under the same commander.
FILE - Gay rights activists hold a banner reading "Homophobia - the religion of bullies" during their action in protest at homophobia, on Red Square in Moscow, Russia, on July 14, 2013. Russian lawmakers have approved a toughened version of a bill that outlaws gender transitioning procedures, with added clauses that mandate annulling marriages in which one person has "changed gender" and barring transgender people from becoming foster or adoptive parents. (AP Photo/Evgeny Feldman, File)
Russian lawmakers move to further restrict transgender rights in new legislation
Russian lawmakers have approved a toughened version of a bill that outlaws gender transitioning procedures, with added clauses that annul marriages in which one person has “changed gender” and barring transgender people from becoming foster or adoptive parents.

Russian media carried a video of the plane falling into the sea just off a crowded beach on the Yeysk Spit.

The Su-25 is a twin-engine ground attack aircraft that has been in service with the Soviet and Russian air forces since 1980s. It has been used extensively during Russia’s action in Ukraine.

The Russian air force has suffered a string of crashes that some observers have attributed to a higher number of flights amid the fighting in Ukraine.