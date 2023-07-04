Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, left, shares a word with tennis champion Roger Federer in the royal box, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
World News

Russian fighter jet crashes into the Pacific, and the fate of the MiG-31’s 2 crew members is unknown

 
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian fighter jet crashed on Tuesday during a training mission off the country’s Pacific coast and the fate of its two crew members wasn’t immediately known.

The Russian military said that the MiG-31 fell into the Avacha Bay on the southeastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula. It said that rescue teams were searching for its two crew members.

The military said the aircraft wasn’t carrying weapons. It didn’t immediately offer any further details or say what may have caused the crash.

FILE - Attendees visit the Meta booth at the Game Developers Conference 2023 in San Francisco on March 22, 2023. Meta Platforms’ Facebook has lost a legal challenge at the European Union’s top court over a groundbreaking German antitrust decision that limited the way it uses data for advertising. The European Court of Justice said Tuesday, July 4, 2023, that competition watchdogs can consider whether companies like Facebook comply with the continent’s strict privacy rules, which are normally covered by national data privacy regulators. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Facebook faces legal setback in EU court decision on data privacy and ads
Facebook has lost a legal challenge at the European Union’s top court over a groundbreaking German antitrust decision that limited the way the company uses data for advertising.
FILE - Riad Salameh, Lebanon's Central Bank governor, smiles during a press conference in Beirut, on Nov. 11, 2019. An official close to the investigation said Tuesday, July 4, 2023 that a French court upheld the freezing of the assets of Lebanon's embattled central bank governor rejecting his appeal to have them released. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)
French court upholds freezing of assets of Lebanon’s embattled central bank chief
A French court has upheld the freezing of assets of Lebanon’s embattled central bank governor rejecting his appeal to have them released.
A mourner kneels while paying his final respects for Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina during a memorial service for Amelina in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The award-winning writer was killed in June by a Russian missile attack on a popular restaurant frequented by journalists and aid workers in eastern Ukraine. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Ukrainians honor award-winning writer killed in Russian missile attack on restaurant
Dozens of people with flowers have come to say goodbye to an award-winning Ukrainian writer who was killed by a Russian missile attack on a popular restaurant in east Ukraine.
Brazilian soccer player Neymar watches during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Brazil’s Neymar fined $3.3 million for illegal artificial lake at mansion outside Rio
Brazilian soccer star Neymar was fined more than $3.3 million for violating local environmental rules during renovations at his mansion in the city of Mangaratiba outside Rio de Janeiro.

The MiG-31 is a twin-engine, two-seat supersonic fighter designed to intercept enemy planes and cruise missiles at long ranges. It has been in service with the Soviet and Russian air forces since 1980s.

Another MiG-31 crashed in the Murmansk region in the Arctic in April and its crew members bailed out safely.

The Russian air force has suffered a string of crashes that some observers have attributed to a higher number of flights amid the fighting in Ukraine and tensions with the West.