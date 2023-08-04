Russia to announce a verdict in Navalny’s case; Kremlin critic expects lengthy prison term

Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Trump indictment
FILE - Kathleen McElroy poses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M University reached a $1 million settlement Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, with McElroy, a Black journalism professor, after botched attempts to hire her unraveled after pushback over her past work promoting diversity. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP, File)
Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with professor
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have been charged with federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized for more than an hour during a home raid before an officer allegedly shot one of the men in the mouth. The charges were unsealed Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as the former officers, all of whom are white, appeared in federal court. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault
Andrew Tate leaves the Court of Appeal building followed by his lawyer Eugen Vidineac in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Andrew Tate, the divisive social media personality who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, appealed against a court's decision to keep him and his brother under house arrest for the duration of his trial. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Andrew Tate released from house arrest
World News

Russia to announce a verdict in Navalny’s case; Kremlin critic expects lengthy prison term

FILE - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny looks at photographers from behind a glass cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 20, 2021. Navalny due to hear the verdict Friday Aug. 4, 2023 in his latest trial on extremism charges. The prosecution has demanded a 20-year prison sentence, and the politician himself said he expects a lengthy prison term. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

FILE - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny looks at photographers from behind a glass cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 20, 2021. Navalny due to hear the verdict Friday Aug. 4, 2023 in his latest trial on extremism charges. The prosecution has demanded a 20-year prison sentence, and the politician himself said he expects a lengthy prison term. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

 
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny due to hear the verdict Friday in his latest trial on extremism charges.

The prosecution has demanded a 20-year prison sentence, and the politician himself said he expects a lengthy prison term.

Navalny is already serving a nine-year sentence for fraud and contempt of court in a penal colony east of Moscow. In 2021, he was also sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for a parole violation. The latest trial against Navalny has been taking place behind closed doors in the colony where he is imprisoned.

If the court finds Navalny guilty, it will be his fifth criminal conviction, all of which have been widely seen as a deliberate strategy by the Kremlin to silence its most ardent opponent.

Other news
FILE - In this photo provided by the Moscow City Court, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny makes a heart gesture standing in a cage during a hearing in Moscow, Russia on Feb. 3, 2021. Navalny is due to hear the verdict Friday Aug. 4, 2023 in his latest trial on extremism charges. The prosecution has demanded a 20-year prison sentence, and the politician himself said he expects a lengthy prison term. (Moscow City Court via AP, File)
Protests, poisoning and prison: The life of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny
FILE - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a TV screen as he appears in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service from the colony in Melekhovo, Vladimir region, during a hearing at the Russian Supreme Court in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2023. The prosecution has asked the court to sentence imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to 20 years in prison on extremism charges, his ally Ivan Zhdanov said Thursday July 20, 2023. According to Zhdanov, the trial against Navalny, which went on behind closed doors in the prison where the politician is serving another lengthy sentence, is scheduled to conclude with a verdict on Aug. 4. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
Russia seeks a 20-year prison term for Kremlin foe Navalny in closed trial, ally says
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a TV screen as he appears in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service from the colony in Melekhovo, Vladimir region, during a hearing at the Russian Supreme Court in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Navalny has filed a lawsuit contesting prison regulations that, according to him, allow prison officials to deprive him of stationery and pens, thus violating his right to file complaints against them. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Russia’s highest court quashes Navalny’s lawsuit over depriving him of pen and paper in prison

Navalny, 47, is President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe who exposed official corruption and organized major anti-Kremlin protests. He was arrested in January 2021 upon returning to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.

The new charges relate to the activities of Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation and statements by his top associates. His allies said the charges retroactively criminalize all the foundation’s activities since its creation in 2011.

Navalny has rejected all the charges against him as politically motivated and has accused the Kremlin of seeking to keep him behind bars for life.

On the eve of the verdict hearing, Navalny — presumably through his team — released a statement on social media in which he said he expected his sentence to be “huge… a Stalinist term,” referring to the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

In the post, Navalny called on Russians to “personally” resist and encouraged them to support political prisoners, distribute flyers or go to a rally. He told Russians that they could choose a safe way to resist but added “there is shame in doing nothing. It’s shameful to let yourself be intimidated.”