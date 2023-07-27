Putin promises no-cost Russian grain shipments to 6 African countries

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement
World News

Putin promises no-cost Russian grain shipments to 6 African countries

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
1 of 10 | 

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and President of the Republic of Burundi Evariste Ndayishimiye meet on the sidelines of the Russia Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Mikhail Metzel/TASS Host Photo Agency Pool Photo via AP)
2 of 10 | 

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and President of the Republic of Burundi Evariste Ndayishimiye meet on the sidelines of the Russia Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Mikhail Metzel/TASS Host Photo Agency Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Alexey Danichev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
3 of 10 | 

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Alexey Danichev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Participants, including Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, second from right, attend a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
4 of 10 | 

Participants, including Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, second from right, attend a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Yegor Aleyev/TASS Host Photo Agency Pool Photo via AP)
5 of 10 | 

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Yegor Aleyev/TASS Host Photo Agency Pool Photo via AP)
Participants are seen silhouetted ahead of the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency Pool Photo via AP)
6 of 10 | 

Participants are seen silhouetted ahead of the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency Pool Photo via AP)
African Union Chairman, President of the Union of the Comoros Azali Assoumani addresses the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency Pool Photo via AP)
7 of 10 | 

African Union Chairman, President of the Union of the Comoros Azali Assoumani addresses the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi arrive for a meeting on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Alexei Danichev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
8 of 10 | 

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi arrive for a meeting on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Alexei Danichev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
People watch a TV screen broadcasting Russian President Vladimir Putin addressing the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (TASS Host Photo Agency Pool Photo via AP)
9 of 10 | 

People watch a TV screen broadcasting Russian President Vladimir Putin addressing the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (TASS Host Photo Agency Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, talks to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Alexei Danichev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
10 of 10 | 

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, talks to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Alexei Danichev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
 
Share

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin told leaders and officials from most African countries Thursday that his nation is making full efforts to avert a global food crisis despite concerns that its withdrawal from a deal allowing grain shipments from Ukraine will cause price spikes.

Putin spoke at the opening session of a two-day Russia-Africa summit attended by a sharply lower number of African heads of state and government compared with a previous summit in 2019. While discussing the halted Black Sea grain deal, he promised large no-cost shipments of grain to six African countries.

“Our country will continue supporting needy states and regions, in particular, with its humanitarian deliveries. We seek to actively participate in building a fairer system of distribution of resources. We are taking maximum efforts to avert a global food crisis,” Putin said.

“I have already said that our country can replace Ukrainian grain, both on a commercial basis and as grant aid to the neediest African countries, more so since we expect another record harvest this year,” he said.

Other news
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (VAlexander Ryumin/TASS Host Photo Agency Pool Photo via AP)
Putin claims fighting in southeastern Ukraine has intensified, with Kyiv suffering heavy losses
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed shake hands during their meeting on the eve of the Russia Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (TASS News Agency Host Pool Photo via AP, File)
African leaders arrive in Russia for summit as Kremlin seeks allies amid fighting in Ukraine
FILE - In this handout image taken from a video released by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, May 5, 2023, head of Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin stands in front of multiple bodies lying on the ground in an unknown location. Russia's rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin walked free from prosecution for his June 24 armed mutiny. In the meantime, a campaign appears to be underway to portray the founder of the Wagner Group military contractor as driven by greed. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
Armed rebellion by Wagner chief Prigozhin underscores erosion of Russian legal system

Russia intends to ship up to 50,000 tons of grain aid to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Eritrea and the Central African Republic in the next three to four months, Putin said.

The Russian mercenary group Wagner has been active in Mali and Central African Republic, and Eritrea has voted against more U.N. General Assembly resolutions criticizing Russia’s invasion than any other African nation.

Burkina Faso is seen by some observers as a likely next target for Wagner, and Zimbabwe has long been bitter about U.S. sanctions against it. Somalia, while a U.S. ally, is often held up as an African country most affected by any restrictions on grain supplies related to the conflict in Ukraine.

Both Russia and Ukraine are major grain suppliers. They agreed a year ago on a U.N.- and Turkey-brokered deal that reopened three Ukrainian Black Sea ports blocked by fighting and provided assurances that ships entering the ports would not be attacked. Russia declined to renew the agreement last week, complaining that its own exports were being held up.

Promising Russian food exports to Africa is key to Putin’s stated goal of using the summit in St. Petersburg to bolster ties with a continent of 1.3 billion people that is increasingly assertive on the global stage.

Africa’s 54 nations make up the largest voting bloc at the United Nations and have been more divided than any other region on General Assembly resolutions criticizing Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

The Russia-Africa event follows South African authorities announcing last week that Putin had agreed not to attend an economic summit in Johannesburg next month because the trip could expose him to arrest under an International Criminal Court warrant for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Putin on Thursday announced other moves to deepen relations with Africa, including increased enrollment of African students in Russian universities, the opening of Russian state news media bureaus in many African countries and a proposed “common information space in Russia and Africa, within which objective, unbiased information about events taking place in the world will be broadcast to Russian and African audiences.”

Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said that while only 17 heads of state were attending the summit, 32 other African countries were represented by senior officials or ambassadors. The Kremlin said that crude Western pressure to discourage African nations from taking part caused the number of leaders taking part to shrink; in 2019, 43 heads of state attended.

Along with grain, another issue likely to be on the agenda is the fate of the Wagner mercenary group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin following its brief rebellion against the top military leadership last month. The private contractor’s future will be an urgent issue for countries such as Sudan, Mali and others that contract with Wagner in exchange for natural resources like gold.

Russian officials and Prigozhin have said the company would continue working in Africa.

A peace proposal for Ukraine that African leaders have tried to pursue is set to be discussed as well.

___

Associated Press writer Jim Heintz in Tallinn, Estonia, contributed to this report.