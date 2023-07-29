This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the downtown San Francisco building that housed what was formally known as Twitter, now rebranded X by owner Elon Musk, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ logo on Twitter building sparks investigation
United States' Megan Rapinoe looks over the pitch before the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023.According to a count being kept by Outsports, a website that covers the LGBTQ sports community, there are at least 95 out members of the LGBTQ community competing in this year's tournament. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
LGBTQ+ at Women’s World Cup
A group of male U.S. Marine Corps recruits train with weighted ammo cans during a physical training exercise at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Parris Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Marines recruiting surges
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns
World News

Putin is downplaying skipping South Africa summit amid ICC warrant controversy

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Interim President of Burkina Faso Captain Ibrahim Traore at the Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Alexei Danichev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
1 of 2 | 

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Interim President of Burkina Faso Captain Ibrahim Traore at the Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Alexei Danichev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Members of families awarded with the Order of Parental Glory attend a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin via videoconference call from St. Petersburg, at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Maksim Blinov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
2 of 2 | 

Members of families awarded with the Order of Parental Glory attend a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin via videoconference call from St. Petersburg, at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Maksim Blinov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
By The Associated Press
 
Share

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday appeared to downplay not attending an economic summit in Johannesburg next month amid a controversy over an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court, saying he doesn’t think his presence there is “more important than my presence here, in Russia.”

Putin’s remarks come more than a week after South African authorities said he will not attend the Aug. 22-24 gathering, which brings together a bloc of developing economies known as BRICS, because of the warrant, even though he was initially invited.

The Kremlin said the Russian president will take part in the summit via video link, but didn’t provide a reason for the decision and didn’t say whether Putin had ever intended to attend in person.

Asked about his reasons for not going, Putin told Russian journalists Saturday that he’s “in contact with all colleagues,” referring to the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa, which together with Russia constitute the BRICS bloc, and that he doesn’t “think my presence at the BRICS summit is more important that my presence here, in Russia, right now.”

Other news
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin promises no-cost Russian grain shipments to 6 African countries
A bus is towed away after being involved in a collision at the entrance to a university in Johannesburg, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. At least 77 people were injured, five of them critically, after two buses collided at the entrance to a South African university on Tuesday, police and transport authorities said. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)
77 people are injured, 2 seriously, after 2 buses collide at a South African university
FILE - Riot police officers shield off stones thrown by students during their protest against university tuition hikes outside the union building in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, Oct. 23, 2015. Eight police officers assigned to a security team protecting South Africa’s deputy president have been arrested and are expected to appear in court on Monday, July 24, 2023 after they were caught on video kicking and stomping on two men on a Johannesburg highway this month. One of the men was kicked unconscious in the attack. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File)
South Africa arrests 8 officers assigned to the country’s deputy president over highway brutality

“That’s it,” Putin said, adding he will take part via video link and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will travel to the summit.

Moscow has showcased the BRICS alliance as an alternative to the West’s global dominance, but this year’s meeting has proved awkward for Putin following the ICC’s move in March to indict him for war crimes relating to the abduction of children from Ukraine.

South Africa is a signatory to the Rome treaty that formed the International Criminal Court and therefore has the obligation to arrest the Russian leader if he sets foot on South African territory.

South Africa had given strong hints that it would not arrest Putin if he attended but had also been lobbying for him not to come to avoid the problem.

Although Moscow dismissed the warrant, Putin has not traveled to a country that is a signatory to the ICC treaty since his indictment. Analysts have said that the public debate about whether the Russian leader would or would not travel to South Africa was in itself an unwelcome development for the Kremlin.