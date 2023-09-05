AP Top 25 Poll
Biden awards Medal of Honor
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce injured
United equipment outage
‘Stop Cop City’ indictments
World News

Swiss parliamentary panel urges expulsions of Russian, other spies who threaten national security

 
Share

GENEVA (AP) — A Swiss parliamentary commission voted Tuesday to urge the government to systematically expel Russian and other spies who threaten Switzerland’s security through illegal intelligence activities.

The foreign affairs commission of the lower house of parliament passed the motion by 11 votes to 9, with one abstention. It amounts to a procedural step that would require broader authorization by the Swiss executive branch to take effect.

It comes as the Swiss legislature grappled with a flurry of Russia-related matters as its latest session gets under way. Switzerland has faced criticism from both Moscow and the West about its self-professed neutrality in international affairs against the backdrop of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s more than 18-month war against Ukraine.

The United States and some other Western countries are frustrated over Switzerland’s refusal to allow European partners to ship Swiss-made weaponry to Ukraine, among other complaints.

Other news
FILE - The logos of the Swiss banks Credit Suisse and UBS are pictured in Zurich, Switzerland, June 12, 2023. UBS said Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, it has shut down rescue packages agreed with Swiss authorities that made available up to 200 billion Swiss francs (about $230 billion) to help shepherd through its takeover of ailing rival Credit Suisse and avert an international banking crisis. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP, File)
UBS ends billions in taxpayer-funded support that paved way for Credit Suisse takeover
A Malay couple walking pass Swatch outlet at a shopping mall in Putrajaya, Malaysia Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Malaysia's government said Thursday that all Swatch products that contain lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer elements — including watches, wrappers and boxes — were banned, warning that anyone found with one could be jailed for up to three years. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Malaysia makes owning an LGBTQ+ Swatch punishable by up to 3 years in jail
FILE - The logo of Swiss bank UBS is fixed on a building where the bank has offices in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 8, 2022. Swiss banking giant UBS will pay nearly $400 million in fines to U.S., Swiss and U.K. banking authorities for the management failures of Credit Suisse, which UBS bought in June 2023, related to how Credit Suisse handled its relationship with collapsed hedge fund Archegos Capital Management. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
UBS fined nearly $400 million related to Credit Suisse’s relationship with failed fund Archegos

Switzerland’s Federal Intelligence Service has repeatedly signaled Russian spy activity in the wealthy Alpine country, where some Russian oligarchs have been known to gravitate for its low taxes, discretion and other reasons — and where international and U.N. organizations are active, notably in Geneva.

A majority of the commission cautioned against the threats posed by such foreign spying — Russia was mentioned by name — for Swiss companies, citizens and national interests, a parliamentary statement said.

Opponents, meanwhile, urged restraint in such use of expulsions as long as Swiss security wasn’t at risk, it said.

Separately, the parliamentary panel rejected by 13 votes to 10, with one abstention, a proposal for Switzerland to join the “Russian Elites, Proxies and Oligarchs” — or REPO — task force created by the Group of Seven industrialized nations as a way to crack down on Russian interests and allies of Putin over his war in Ukraine.

Most of the commission lawmakers expressed the feeling that the task force was working well and a Swiss role wouldn’t bring any added value, the statement said.