Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Russian rebellion
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Election 2024
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Student loan payments
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court decisions
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US
World News

Russia strike kills at least 6 al-Qaida militants in Syria, medical officials, war monitor say

By GHAITH ALSAYED
 
Share

IDLIB, Syria (AP) — A Russian airstrike Tuesday targeted a military post of a group linked to al-Qaida in northwest Syria killing at least six militants, medical officials and a war monitor said.

The airstrike on the Jabal al-Zawiya area in the northwestern province of Idlib came two days after another airstrike on a busy vegetable market in the same province killed at least nine people.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the Tuesday morning airstrike killed eight militants and wounded other members of the al-Qaida-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS.

Other news
Smoke rises over Khartoum, Sudan, Friday, June 23, 2023. Cashes between warring factions resumed in Sudan's capital and a neighboring city after a three-day cease-fire expired(AP Photo)
Sudan violence likely to push over 1 million refugees out of the African country by October, UN says
The United Nations says the surging violence in Sudan is likely to drive over 1 million refugees out of the African country by October. The U.N.’
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a funeral ceremony at the Troyekurovskoye cemetery in Moscow, Russia, on April 8, 2023. On Friday, June 23, Prigozhin made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s defense minister. The security services reacted immediately by calling for his arrest. (AP Photo/File)
The mercenary chief who urged an uprising against Russia’s generals has long ties to Putin
Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has taken the spotlight in Russia by posing a direct challenge to Russia’s generals over the war in Ukraine.
Smoke rises over Khartoum, Sudan, Friday, June 23, 2023. Cashes between warring factions resumed in Sudan's capital and a neighboring city after a three-day cease-fire expired(AP Photo)
UN Security Council calls for halt to fighting in Sudan and protection of civilians
The U.N. Security Council is calling for a halt to fighting in Sudan and the protection of civilians.
Palestinians inspect the ruins of the house belonging to the family of Palestinian prisoner Kamal Jouri, which was demolished by Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Nablus, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Jouri is accused of shooting and killing an IDF soldier last year near Nablus. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Israel demolishes alleged Palestinian attacker’s home in volatile occupied West Bank
Israeli troops have demolished the home of a Palestinian who is suspected of killing an Israeli soldier last year.

Medical officials in the area said the strike killed six militants and wounded others.

It is not uncommon to have conflicting figures of casualties in the aftermath of airstrikes on Idlib province, the last remaining rebel stronghold in war-torn Syria.

Russia joined the war in September 2015, helping tip the balance of power in favor of President Bashar Assad in the 12-year conflict that has killed half a million people.

Neither Syrian nor Russian authorities commented on Tuesday’s airstrike.

HTS is the most powerful group in the region which is also home to other factions including Turkey-backed groups. Turkey has been a main backer of the opposition since the conflict began and has troops deployed in northern Syria.